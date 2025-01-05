Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: dc vs vampires

DC Vs. Vampires: World War V #6 Preview: Green Arrow Stakes a Claim

Green Arrow and Damian Wayne face off against Batgirl's vampire army in DC Vs. Vampires: World War V #6. Plus, a new player enters the game, hunting Mister Miracle!

THE TRUCE IS OVER AND THE WAR IS HERE! Green Arrow, Damian Wayne, and the rest of the heroes bring the fight to Batgirl and her blood-sucking army. With the world on a collision course with total destruction, a new foe enters the fray…and they're on the hunt for Mister Miracle. The vampire/human battlelines are about to be permanently redrawn!

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V #6

DC Comics

1124DC142

1124DC143 – DC Vs. Vampires: World War V #6 Mark Spears Cover – $5.99

1124DC144 – DC Vs. Vampires: World War V #6 Ejikure Cover – $5.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Joey Esposito (A) Otto Schmidt, Pasquale Qualano (CA) Otto Schmidt

In Shops: 1/8/2025

SRP: $4.99

