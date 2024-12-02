Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman

DC Wants Retailers To Order More Absolute Wonder Woman

DC Comics wants comic shops to order more Absolute Wonder Woman than the DC All In Specal and Absolute Power

A month ago, I wrote an article entitled "DC Wants Justice League Unlimited To Outsell Absolute Wonder Woman", in which I looked at the incentives being offered by DC Comics to comic book retailers ordering both titles to let retailers order excess issues of JLU #1 for a dollar each if they matched their standard orders to those of Absolute Wonder Woman. Some people saw that as some kind of evidence that DC Comics was trying to "do down" Wonder Woman against Justice League for reasons of misogyny rather than what it actually was, an attempt to get retailers to bump up their orders of certain titles of DC Comics. And it is something they have continued to do with a number of titles. The rationale is that retailers are likely to order conservatively of certain titles below market demand, so they can safely sell out. By incentivising them to stock higher numbers for lower costs, they can make sure there are enough copies in store to meet an increased demand. And so, while Absolute Wonder Woman #2 outsold Justice League Unlimited #1 in stores this week, it was not by much and by having copies in store, retailers were able to sell lots of them as well. Here are a few other titles that DC Comics has been doing this to of late. Including matching Absolute Wonder Woman #3 to orders of DC All In Special #1.

Match Aquaman #1 orders to Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1 and purchase purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Absolute Superman #3 orders to Absolute Wonder Woman #2 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Absolute Wonder Woman #3 orders to DC All In Special #1 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match The New Gods #1 orders to Gotham City Sirens #1 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Absolute Batman #3 #1 orders to Absolute Superman #1 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Absolute Wonder Woman #2 orders to Absolute Power #1 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Absolute Batman #2 orders to Absolute Superman #1 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Absolute Superman #1 orders to Superman #1 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Detective Comics #1090 #1 orders to Batman: Gotham By Gaslight – The Kryptonian Age #1 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Superman #19 orders to Batman/Superman World's Finest #26 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Nightwing #119 orders to Wonder Woman #11 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Absolute Batman #1 orders to 75% of Batman #125 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Action Comics #1070 orders to Superman #17 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Batman & Robin #14 orders to Detective Comics #1087 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match DC All In Special #1 orders to Absolute Power #1 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.

Match Batman #153 orders to Batman #151 and purchase additional bundles of 25 for $1 each.



