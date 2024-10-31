Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Absolute Wonder Woman. Justice League Unlimited

DC Wants Justice League Unlimited To Outsell Absolute Wonder Woman

DC Comics wants Justice League Unlimited #1 to outsell Absolute Wonder Woman #1 and they are getting them to up their orders to do so.

Retailers can order Justice League Unlimited #1 in bundles of 25 for $25 with conditional Final Order Cutoff incentives.

New Hush-themed covers, including a Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb prelude to Hush 2, fuel fan interest and collector demand.

Justice League battles Darkseid's aftermath; creative team Mark Waid and Dan Mora expand the hero roster.

DC Comics is continuing its promotional efforts to get retailers to order additional copies of certain titles in bundles, for less. So those who order the same or more copies of Justice League Unlimited #1 at Final Order Cutoff as they did of their Absolute Wonder Woman #1 can then order additional copies of the main cover of Justice League Unlimited #1 in bundles of 25 for $25 each.

They have also added new Hush-themed variant covers, a colour open-to-order variant, and an ink wash 1:250 incentive cover, to the first issue launch to reflect that the comic will include a new four-page prelude to Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #1 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE WATCHTOWER RISES! The Justice League is back and bigger than ever! In the wake of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, Darkseid's death has triggered a massive power vacuum in the DCU, and Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman must unite like never before and expand the Justice League to encompass every hero championing the forces of good in the face of incredible evil! As our heroes work to uncover the mystery of the dark lord's successor, Ray Palmer's Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built. Worlds will live, worlds will die, and a surprise is waiting in store on the last page…Do not miss the dawn of the new era of justice–it all begins here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #2 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

INTO THE NEST OF THE PARADEMON! As the Justice League grapples with the ramifications of the Atom Project, a strange alert brings the team to the jungles of South America…and a horrific discovery. Can the elite Justice League strike force save a village from total slaughter? Plus…the mystery of the Darkseid heir deepens, and dissension in the ranks forces Batman's hand. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/25/2024

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #3 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

ENTER: THE ATOM PROJECT! The global terrorist group Inferno has taken its next step toward world dominance with an ecological disaster! Will Superman, Wonder Woman, and the others have to sacrifice the life of Swamp Thing? Plus: Plastic Man and Beast Boy work with The Atom Project to fix their scrambled superpowers! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

