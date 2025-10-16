Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, DC KO

DC Wants Shops To Order Knightfight Like It's Half An Absolute Batman

DC Comics wants comic book stores to order copies of DC's K.O. Knightfight #1 like it's half of an Absolute Batman

Article Summary DC urges comic shops to order K.O. Knightfight #1 at half the numbers of Absolute Batman #10.

Shops can buy extra Knightfight #1 copies at $1 each in bundles, offering a major retailer discount.

K.O. Knightfight #1 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora releases November 5, 2025, at $3.99 per issue.

Absolute Batman #10 features Bane and a major Batman storyline, priced at $4.99 and out July 16, 2025.

DC Comics has told comic book retailers that if they match their orders of DC K.O. Knightfight #1 to half the numbers that they ordered for Absolute Batman #10, then they can purchase additional copies of DC K.O. Knightfight #1 in bundles of 25 for $25, or one dollar a copy. For a $3.99 comic, that's a 75% retailer discount for those additional copies, which might make it attractive to some. It all depends, I guess, on how heavy a store went on Absolute Batman #10, which featured the Absolute Bane. And if it would be worth transferring some of that heat to Batman fighting four of his grown-up Robins…

DC Comics will publish DC K.O. Knightfight #1 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora on the 5th of November, so remember, remember… it might make somethingh more lucrative for some comic book retailers, as long as they can get the numbers to work.

DC K.O. KNIGHTFIGHT #1 (OF 4)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERSTARS JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND DAN MORA TEST BATMAN LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Experience Batman's epic journey during the explosive DC K.O. event! The Dark Knight is forced to take a different path in the tournament for the Heart of Apokolips–one that has turned Gotham into a deadly arena where Batman must battle against the Batmen of the future! Who are these Batmen? Stay tuned to find out! Get ready for the greatest fight of Batman's life in this over-the-top crossover miniseries! $3.99 11/5/2025

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora SUPERSTARS JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND DAN MORA TEST BATMAN LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Experience Batman's epic journey during the explosive DC K.O. event! The Dark Knight is forced to take a different path in the tournament for the Heart of Apokolips–one that has turned Gotham into a deadly arena where Batman must battle against the Batmen of the future! Who are these Batmen? Stay tuned to find out! Get ready for the greatest fight of Batman's life in this over-the-top crossover miniseries! $3.99 11/5/2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BRUCE WAYNE TRAPPED IN ARK M! Bruce Wayne is trapped within the horrors of Ark M as his best friend Waylon Jones endures unimaginable tortures…but what awaits Batman is far more terrifying than anything either has faced…the true form of Bane is revealed. But it's how Bane plans to break Batman that will have you, our dear readers, bending over backward. $4.99 7/16/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!