DC x AEW #1 Preview: Justice League's Tag Team Turmoil

DC x AEW #1 hits stores Wednesday! The Intergalactic Title shatters across the DC Universe in this wrestling/superhero crossover event!

Article Summary DC x AEW #1 explodes into comic shops February 4th, uniting Justice League and AEW in a high-stakes crossover.

The shattered Intergalactic Title scatters Element X across the DC Universe, rewriting reality itself!

Justice League teams with AEW stars to recover the belt shards before DC’s deadliest villains seize ultimate power.

THE SUPERSTARS OF ALL ELITE WRESTLING EXPLODE OUT OF THE RING AND INTO THE DC UNIVERSE! The Intergalactic Title is far more than a championship belt! This Big Galactic Belt is made of pure Element X—the most powerful metal in the universe! Ruptured in a post-match beatdown, the belt scatters across the DC Universe—but every single shard is a weapon that can rewrite reality itself. With the world at stake, the Justice League teams with AEW's roster to crisscross the globe and recover the shards of the belt before DC's worst villains use them to turn our world into their deadly playground. It's the Justice League Elite as you've never seen them before—with Excalibur and Booster Gold calling the action!

DC X AEW #1

DC Comics

1225DC0258

1225DC0259 – DC x AEW #1 Daniel Warren Johnson Cover – $5.99

1225DC0260 – DC x AEW #1 Edwin Galmon Cover – $5.99

1225DC0262 – DC x AEW #1 Lucas Meyer Cover – $7.99

1225DC8050 – DC x AEW #1 Blank Cover – $5.99

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Travis Mercer (CA) Lucas Meyer

In Shops: 2/4/2026

SRP: $4.99

