DC's Future State Is Now – Thank FOC Its Sunday, 6th of December

Thank FOC It's Friday – except days like today when I'm late. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And Lunar as well – no more UCS. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…
Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.
What's FOCing today?
- The Bill And Ted new collection by Ed Solomon, Ethan Dorkin and Roger Langridge. Should be an easy New Year's Present.
- Mike Mignola's Quarantine Sketchbook now immortalised for the year you'd like to forget.
- There's a new Transformers series, Escape, by Brian Ruckley and Bethany McGuire-Smith, with Cybertron at war with itself.
- Crossover #3 brings Todd McFarlane and Spawn…
- Marvel is (finally) launching The Eternals from Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic – with an Eternal amount of covers, including multiple 1:10, 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 choices, as well as the pictures virgin variant cover by J Scott Campbell at a massive 1:500 ratio variant.
- The Chris Claremont Anniversary Special #1 is up.
- Check those numbers on Amazing Spider-Man #56 and #57, they have been trending up during Last Rites.
- The Empyre Omnibus is up.
- The King In Black spins off into Gwenom Vs Carnage #1, Planet Of The Symbiotes #1, Return Of The Valkyries #1, Thunderbolts #1, Namor #3, Sword #2, Symbiote Spider-Man #3, Venom #32
- We have a new Legends Of Shang-Chi #1. Will it do better than the last one?
- Marvel launches Star Wars: The High Republic #1 tying in with all the other High Republic novels, games, merchandise and the like.
- How did The Union #1 do? #2 is up.
- How did Thor #10 do? #11 is up.
- The Last Witch #1 by Conor McCreery and Vv Glass is coming from Boom Studios, including a Peach Momoko cover.
- Mighty Morphin #3 and Power Rangers #3 are up, with 3rd prints for #1 and 2nd prints for #2.
- How did Kaiju Score #1 do? #2 is up with 2nd print for #1.
- How did Batman/Catwoman #1 do? #2 is up – and only from Lunar and Diamond UK.
- The first of the Future State comics are up – the first issues of The Dark Detective, Green Lantern, Justice League, Superwoman, Robin Eternal, Superman Of Metropolis, Superman/Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, The Flash, The Next Batman, Wonder Woman.
- Oh and Rorschach #4.
What's on your FOC?
