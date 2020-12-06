DC's Future State Is Now – Thank FOC Its Sunday, 6th of December

Thank FOC It's Friday – except days like today when I'm late. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And Lunar as well – no more UCS. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

The Bill And Ted new collection by Ed Solomon, Ethan Dorkin and Roger Langridge. Should be an easy New Year's Present.

Mike Mignola's Quarantine Sketchbook now immortalised for the year you'd like to forget.

There's a new Transformers series, Escape, by Brian Ruckley and Bethany McGuire-Smith, with Cybertron at war with itself.

Crossover #3 brings Todd McFarlane and Spawn…

Marvel is (finally) launching The Eternals from Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic – with an Eternal amount of covers, including multiple 1:10, 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 choices, as well as the pictures virgin variant cover by J Scott Campbell at a massive 1:500 ratio variant.

The Chris Claremont Anniversary Special #1 is up.

Check those numbers on Amazing Spider-Man #56 and #57, they have been trending up during Last Rites.

The Empyre Omnibus is up.

The King In Black spins off into Gwenom Vs Carnage #1, Planet Of The Symbiotes #1, Return Of The Valkyries #1, Thunderbolts #1, Namor #3, Sword #2, Symbiote Spider-Man #3, Venom #32

We have a new Legends Of Shang-Chi #1. Will it do better than the last one?

Marvel launches Star Wars: The High Republic #1 tying in with all the other High Republic novels, games, merchandise and the like.

How did The Union #1 do? #2 is up.

How did Thor #10 do? #11 is up.

The Last Witch #1 by Conor McCreery and Vv Glass is coming from Boom Studios, including a Peach Momoko cover.

Mighty Morphin #3 and Power Rangers #3 are up, with 3rd prints for #1 and 2nd prints for #2.

How did Kaiju Score #1 do? #2 is up with 2nd print for #1.

How did Batman/Catwoman #1 do? #2 is up – and only from Lunar and Diamond UK.

The first of the Future State comics are up – the first issues of The Dark Detective, Green Lantern, Justice League, Superwoman, Robin Eternal, Superman Of Metropolis, Superman/Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, The Flash, The Next Batman, Wonder Woman.

Oh and Rorschach #4.

What's on your FOC?

