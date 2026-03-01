Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: flash, KO

DC's K.O., Superman And Future Powers Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)

DC's K.O., Superman and the future powers of the DC Universe being teased, as well as Flashes Of Insight (Spoilers)

When we last saw Superman at the end of last month's DC's K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez, it wasn't great for the Man Of Steel. Betrayed by Lex Luthor, knocked from his perch and lost to us… completely stoned. The scorpion and the frog…

Previously, we looked at what the solicitations said was coming for DC All-In titles to see what we could glean regarding the future of the many series in the wake of DC's K.O., as well as for Gotham. Though we did miss this from Flash #32…"In this issue: escalating stakes! Flashes of insight! And a strange and unexpected team-up that brings Flash and Captain Cold together…with the fate of Central City hanging in the balance!" I am told that the "Flashes Of Insight" refer to a new clairvoyant ability possessed by Wally West: the ability to see the near future even as he races towards it. Sometimes. Might this be similar to the ability that Guy Gardner gains?

While the new legend for upcoming DC titles will reveal all. Possibly even more than DC's K.O. #5 will explain. Saying that Superman "sacrificed everything to bestow alpha energy upon everyone and bring new hope to the cosmos… and disappeared in the process." The battle for DC's K.O. has all been about being able to generate Omega Energy and become the King Omega to fight Darkseid on the remains of the Earth. What is Alpha Energy? Might it defeat Darkseid? What effect will it have on the Absolute Universe? And will it be responsible for the new superpowers that DC's superbeings will be exhibiting? And what about The Joker?? DC's K.O. #5 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics this Wednesday.

DC K.O. #5 (OF 5)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

