The Scorpion And The Frog, Absolutely, In DC's K.O. #4 (Big Spoilers)

The story of the scorpion and the frog, retold absolutely, in today's DC's K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez

Article Summary DC's K.O. #4 delivers shocking Final Two contenders: Lex Luthor and Darkseid face off for ultimate power.

The scorpion and the frog fable is retold, reflecting Lex Luthor's betrayal in the climactic Superman event.

Batman, Joker, and Darkseid scramble the teams, upending expectations for Snyder’s Superman-centric showdown.

Aquaman #14 tie-in moves the story forward, teasing next month's shift to Emperor Aquaman amid major changes.

SPOILERS! SPOILERS! SPOILERS! SPOILERS! Exactly, SPOILERS! DC's K.O.#4 sees the Final Four take on the Absolute Three (plus Darkseid/Booster Gold). The teams don't stay stable, Joker switches sides, Batman arrives, and everyone piles on Darkseid. But the Final Two is a result I don't think anyone could have seen coming. Because after all, DC's K.O. was meant to be a Superman event. The final in Scott Snyder's trilogy, which had Metal as a Batman story, Dark Metal as a Wonder Woman story, and now K.O. as a Superman story. So it was obvious that Superman would be in the Final Two. And probably, because his name is Snyder, end up with Superman vs Batman.

Like these covers for DC's K.O. #5 suggested. Bu no, they aren't playing by that game in DC's K.O.#4 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez.

But instead, we have Lex Luthor and Superman together going up against Darkseid. And we are reminded of the tale of the frog and the scorpion, a Russian animal fable in which a scorpion wants to cross a river but cannot swim, so it asks a frog to carry it across. The frog hesitates, afraid that the scorpion might sting it, but the scorpion promises not to, pointing out that it would drown if it killed the frog in the middle of the river. The frog considers this argument sensible and agrees to transport the scorpion. Midway across the river, the scorpion stings the frog anyway, dooming them both. The dying frog asks the scorpion why it stung despite knowing the consequence, to which the scorpion replies: "I am sorry, but I couldn't help myself. It's my character." It teaches that vicious people cannot resist hurting others even when it is not in their own interests and therefore should never be trusted.

And Lex Luthor has been riding into DC's K.O. on Superman's back. So he can't help himself. It's in his nature.

Superman is stoned. That's the phrase I am using and am sticking with it. The Final Two are…

Lex Luthor and Darkseid. It is a Superman event. It's just not the main character who will be taking on the fight in the final issue. Was this Lex Luthor's nature taking hold, like the scorpion? Or has he realised that, in Darkseid's eyes, and for the fate of the Earth, he's the one who should play the role of King Omega against Darkseid for the good of all humanity? DC K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico is published today by DC Comics. The final issue is out in three weeks, probably with Lex Luthor and Darkseid on Dan Mora's cover. All the rest have had to be a little reticent or downright misleading.

While the DC K.O. tie-in this week, Aquaman #14 by Jeremy Adams and Daniel Bayliss, isn't really, despite the cover page splash.

It just has Aquaman getting… unstoned, returned to the water by his future daughter. Maybe.

Just in time for the title to rename itself Emperor Aquaman for next month.

More on that later as well…

DC K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder,, Javi Fernandez

Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tour nament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level!

RAGE OF POSEIDON! Andrina's true nature is revealed as Aquaman is confronted by Poseidon himself! Mera has one chance to help her true love, but its action could destroy the avatar of the blue forever!

$3.99 2/11/2026

