DC's Lazarus Planet Is Their Magical Crisis For 2023

Lazarus Planet! Back in April, Bleeding Cool reported that "It might be a good idea to keep an eye on what's going on with Zatanna, John Constantine, The Demon and the like at DC Comics this year. Bleeding Cool gets the word that next year's DC Comics event will take a break from the multiverse shenanigans to give us a big line-wide story focused on magic and supernatural forces in the DC Comics Universe."

Announced Thursday during the Explore the DC Multiverse panel at New York Comic Con, DC's first 2023 event, which had been named Magical Crisis internally at DC Comics since last year, has now been renamed Lazarus Planet. Spinning out of his Batman V Robin series, the event showrunner Mark Waid teams up with Riccardo Federici, Gene Luen Yang, Billy Tan, Nicole Maines, Skylar Patridge, Francis Manapul, Dan Watters, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Josie Campbell, and more, to transform DC's Super Heroes and Supervillains beginning in January 2023.

"Following the events of Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar's Batman vs. Robin #4 this December, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted—spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth's atmosphere, resulting in chaos across the DC universe! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before."

Here are the issues being published.

Lazarus Planet: Alpha (1/10)

Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton (1/17)

Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods (1/24)

Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn (1/31)

Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution (2/7)

Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate (2/14)

Lazarus Planet: Omega (2/21)

And here are questions being asked:

Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Who are the mysterious trio claiming to be resurrected siblings of Raven? Will Dreamer's visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she's undergone? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? Can new hero City Boy hope to commune with Gotham in time to save it? How far would the Question go to chase a lead across a transformed Gotham City? Will the flame of Firestorm burn out yet another horrific host? And what does DC's Monkey Prince have to do with all of this? Here's a hint for the last one—Damian Wayne puts out a distress call for whoever can still hear it: come to the ruins of the Hall of Justice and help save the world! Blue Beetle, Power Girl, Cyborg, Batman, and more answer the call…but why could the fate of all life as we know it rest in the hands of…Monkey Prince?