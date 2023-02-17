Deadpool #4 Preview: Deadpool Goes to the Zoo Deadpool goes on a killing spree at the zoo in this preview of Deadpool #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel.

This week, Bleeding Cool brings you a preview of Deadpool #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. In this issue, Deadpool goes on a killing spree at the zoo, in an effort to prove to himself that he's still the same Deadpool he's always been. Joining me to provide thoughts on this issue is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, please don't try to take over the world this time. What do you think of this preview?

Deadpool #4

by Alyssa Wong & Martin Coccolo, cover by Martin Coccolo

BETRAYED! Lady Deathstrike cruelly betrays her recent partner-in-assassination Deadpool! Or wait… is it that Deadpool has casually betrayed his reluctant murder buddy Lady Deathstrike? It's all gonna depend on whose version you believe – but either way, it's time for bloody reprisal!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620089400411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620089400421 – DEADPOOL 4 NAUCK SOLO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620089400431 – DEADPOOL 4 KLEIN STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620089400441 – DEADPOOL 4 MCKONE PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $3.99 US

