Deadpool And Wolverine Water Bottles Selling For $20 On eBay

I went to London Film And Comic Con last weekend, where they were giving out free bottles of water branded with either Deadpool or Wolverine.

These collectible bottles are now selling on eBay for $20 each, $25 for a pair.

The bottles are from Actiph, offering high pH ionised water with added electrolytes.

Fans debate: drink the themed water or sell it as a collector's item on eBay?

I went to London Film And Comic Con last weekend, where they were giving out free bottles of water branded with either Deadpool or Wolverine from the upcoming Deadpool And Wolverine movie.

All through the show, guests were kept hydrated with bottles, and they were handed out to paying customers as well. By the end of the show, there were palettes left of them.

I do hope someone picked them up. Because they have been listed on eBay for £15/$20 each or £20/$25 for the pair. Which is quite the tidy sum. Especially since you can buy them twelve for £20 from the Actiph online shop…

As I type this, I am about to head into the Eventim Apollo, otherwise known as the Hammersmith Apollo, to watch thirty-seven minutes of the Deadpool And Wolverine movie. Which seems a very specific number. It's a hot day, I hope there are bottles of water inside. But if they are… would I drink them, or flip them on eBay? The eternal query of the collector. To have ones bottle of Deadpool And Wolverine water, or to drink it. I mean, I suppose you could drink it, fill it up with tap water and then put the lid back on? I mean who is really going to know, anyway?

That's not a spoiler is it? A spoiler by cosplay? Maybe the thirty-seven minutes will reveal all. Actiph Water is, apparently, alkaline ionised water. It is made by taking fresh Shropshire spring water, adding a "unique blend of electrolytes, then ionising to remove acidic ions, leaving a high pH water that is smooth, refreshing and provides an alkaline alternative to our increasingly acidic diets." No, I'm none the wiser. I would like to hear Ryan Reynolds' take on all that, certainly.

