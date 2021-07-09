Deadpool: Black, White And Blood Drops From Five Issues To Four

The upcoming Deadpool: Black, White, And Blood comic book series from Marvel Comics was solicited as a five-issue mini-series. an anthology featuring Deadpool stories in black, white, and a little bit of red, following on from similar Carnage and Wolverine series. And also Harley Quinn of course who kicked this thing off in the first place. Here's a list of the solicited issues so far, beginning in August – and now finishing in December rather than in January. What would have been planned for the fifth and final issue, we may never know. It may join the black hole of comic books that once were but then were no more.

DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210567

(W) Tom Taylor, More (A) James Stokoe, More (CA) Adam Kubert

LIKE A CLASSIC BLACK & WHITE MOVIE, BUT WITH WAY MORE BLOOD!

What's black, white, and red all over? Three blood-drenched tales of violence and mayhem led by Marvel's Mirthful Mercenary himself, Deadpool! You want to see today's top talent take it to the hilt to bring you the wildest Wade Wilson adventures yet?! This is the book for you! It's as plain as black and white. And red. Parental Advisory In Shops: Aug 04, 2021 SRP: $4.99

DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210628

(W) Karla Pacheco, More (A) Leonard Kirk, More (CA) Declan Shalvey

WAIT, WHAT? THEY'RE LETTING US DO ANOTHER ONE?

• Did they not read the last one? That one was wild for sure, but this one…

• Hoo boy. WOW. I mean, look at those credits. You think this one's gonna be LESS gonzo?

• I'm gonna need to buy our lawyers a nice fruit basket or something. Parental Advisory In Shops: Sep 08, 2021 SRP: $4.99