Deadpool Calls The X-Men A Bunch of Fascists – Is He Right?

Yesterday saw the publication of Empyre #4, X-Men: Empyre #2 and Deadpool #6. And in Deadpool we got Wade Wilson deciding to go to Krakoa in a very unpleasant fashion – internally – and he has some choice words about Krakoa for not having invited him, because everyone thinks he is a mutant even if he isn't.

All rather Aesop's Tales and sour grapes of him, sure, but he has a word for the system he has found himself, some mutant-only idyll forbidden to the rest of humanity, with gates that only allow mutants through. The ultimate gated community and to Deadpol that means one thing.

Fascism. And just as mutants have been a victim of bigotry, now they have become the isolationists, dealing with, but excluding, the rest of humanity from their bounty, purely along genetic lines. You may decide which international or historical allegory this applies to. And it's a charge he keeps making, to Wolverine…

… to Emma Frost…

… and to the entirety of Krakoa. Fascists, the lot of them. This action-comedy comicbook may have hit the nail on the head, the mutants just managed to get there without a Hydra Captain America. Because, yes, Secret Empire is also quite a sore spot for Deadpool in that regard – as it is, many Marvel Comics fans.

So Deadpool becomes the joker of the House Of X set, calling out the Xbooks for wearing Emperor's new spandex. But what Deadpool it to the X-Men books, yesterday's X-Men is to Empyre, the series that has seen the Kree and Skrull armadas find common cause against the Cotati, while the Cotati plan genocide against all animal life – and may use the Skrull and Kree's own genocidal weapons to do this.

As the Cotati possess the bodies of Earth's greatest – and greenest – heroes to hide in plain sight and manipulate the various armies into doing the worst thing of all.

But in X-Men: Empyre #2 they have seen all this genocide before, been there, done that. Almost seem proud of it.

That would be the Phoenix channelling Jean Grey, of course. Majik has quite the take on the current coronavirus threat to the elderly as well, when facing down the Hordeculture.

As well as her fellow undead mutants of Genosha who don't believe in social distancing.

She does get the best lines, but with the Hordeculture making their own lascivious comments, it makes it more of a comical =, satirical take on the whole thing, even more than Deadpool manages. And when Black Tom comes along, in the form of a pollen-concentrated homunculus…

Yeah, fascists, the lot of them.

DEADPOOL #6

MARVEL COMICS

FEB201003

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Kevin Libranda (CA) Greg Land

DEADPOOL INVADES THE X-MEN!

• When the X-Men won't return Deadpool's calls for a Krakoa portal on Monster Island, Wade decides to drop by for a visit.

• Apparently, the new X-Men home isn't taking visitors. RUDE.

• It's an entire nation of biological weapons and mutant warriors versus a merc with a mouth. GAME ON!

Parental Advisory In Shops: Aug 05, 2020 SRP: $3.99 EMPYRE X-MEN #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200836

(W) Gerry Duggan, Ben Percy, Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Stephen Segovia

Plant people from outer space have come to Earth and, wouldn't you know it, they just happen to be here when millions of mutants rise as undead creatures hungry for human flesh. The X-Men return to Genosha in a tale so crazy, it's taking the entire writing crew of the X-Men line to tackle it!

Rated T+ In Shops: Aug 05, 2020 SRP: $4.99