Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: cullen bunn, deadpool

Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe One Last Time In 2025

Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe One Last Time in 2025 by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Deadpool returns in 2025 to kill the Marvel Multiverse in a 5-issue series by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic.

The saga promises bloodier mayhem with Deadpool targeting Marvel's multiverse villains, not just heroes.

Bunn and Talajic, creators of the original series, promise this to be the most epic Deadpool story yet.

Get ready for wild adventures featuring world-breaking Hulks and werewolf Captain Americas.

Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic remains one of Marvel's most popular comic collections, second to Civil War, a perennial bestseller for the publisher is now getting another sequel. But definitely, a final one, with Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time as a five-issue limited series. For a time, Marvel Comics were no longer in the Cullen Bunn business… but they seem to have gotten over that a bit. Sales have that effect.

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #1 (OF 5)

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Art by DALIBOR TALAJIĆ

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE Variant Cover by GREG LAND Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN On Sale 4/2

The Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe series ranks among the most famous and best-selling Deadpool sagas. Its no holds barred storytelling unleashes the craziest and deadliest side of everyone's favorite Merc with the Mouth! No one is off limits, and in its final installment, things are bigger and bloodier than ever with an entire multiverse's worth of heroes for Wade Wilson to slice and dice! First, Deadpool killed every hero in the Marvel Universe… Then he killed every hero in another Marvel Universe… Well, now, he's back, and this time, slaughtering his way through Earth's Mightiest Heroes won't be enough! He's going after the worst of the worst, a whole Multiverse of Marvel's greatest gone bad. Get ready for world-breaking Hulks, werewolf Captain Americas, and some all-new twisted takes! The classic universe-slaughtering team of Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajić are back to kill everyone one…more…time!"

"Oh, man! It's absolutely bonkers that my pal Dalibor and I are back at it again with good ol' Wade slaughtering all your favorite heroes!" Bunn said. "And, to celebrate the occasion, we've come up with an insanely bonkers story for you! It's heartwarming for us, seeing all the good will and cheer this book brings our way! All kidding aside, though. We wouldn't have come back to a new Deadpool Kills story unless we could come up with something completely unexpected. And that's what you'll get here. You'll also get what I think is the most epic Deadpool story of all time."

"It seems eons ago that I drew my first Deadpool story—at the time I didn't even know who he was!" Talajić shared. "Still, when Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe happened, it changed my life, so whenever I have an opportunity to come back to him, it's like reuniting with an old friend.

"It really is a huge joy to be able to work with Cullen again. Throughout the years, we've worked on many different stories together, but Deadpool… is always one hell of a party! This is the third time Cullen imagines Deadpool killing the whole Marvel Universe, and for the third time I am in awe with this guy's imagination! Trust me, one hell of a ride awaits for you. I'm already half way through and I'm having a blast! Something that started almost as a joke turned out to be a big event trilogy, 15 years in the making, and that makes me pretty proud!"

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #1 will have covers from David Paratore, Greg Land, and Dan Panosian.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!