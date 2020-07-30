Dark Nights and Wonder Woman Get Second Printings

Three DC Comics, two of which have yet to see first prints hit the stores, have all gone to second printing already. Covers to be revealed as and when, so here's a splash page from the newly-Einder winning Mariko Tamaki, Mikel Janin and Jordie Bellaire.

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #3 (OF 6) 2ND PTG

Written by: Scott Snyder

Art by: Greg Capullo

Cover Art by: Greg Capullo

All aboard! When the Justice League launches its assault on New Apokolips, the team's goal is to free Superman from his solar prison. But it's all going off the rails when they learn that the Man of Steel is gone for good thanks to the Anti-Life Equation. Plus, the deep secret of the Darkest Knight is revealed-but how much darker could the Batman Who Laughs possibly get? And don't miss the surprise return of everyone's favorite wanna be Robin!

Release Date: 8/18/2020

FOC Date: 8/2/2020 11:59:59 PM

Retail : $4.99

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHTS #1 (ONE SHOT) 2ND PTG

Written by: Various

Art by: Various

Cover Art by: Tony S. Daniel

The DC Universe has become engulfed by the Dark Multiverse, where demons dwell and reality is overrun by monstrous versions of the Dark Knight, all ruled by the Batman Who Laughs. In this collection of short tales, learn the terrifying secrets of these new Bats out of hell and other creatures of the night like Robin King, whose origin is just the worst! Plus, read about the secret buried beneath Castle Bat, the sentient Batmobile, and…how did Batman turn into a dinosaur?

Release Date: 8/18/2020

FOC Date: 8/2/2020 11:59:59 PM

Retail : $5.99

WONDER WOMAN #759 2ND PTG

Written by: Mariko Tamaki

Art by: Mikel Janin

Cover Art by: David Marquez

It's a brand-new day for Wonder Woman! As Diana starts to pick up the pieces of her life following her battle with the Four Horsewomen and her run-in with the Phantom Stranger, Man's World has become more complicated to navigate than ever before. It seems everyone has a take on who Wonder Woman should be – some who look on her heroics with admiration, and some who lie in wait to seek revenge. A familiar threat is watching Diana's every move, and now is the perfect time to strike…

Release Date: 8/18/2020

FOC Date: 8/2/2020 11:59:59 PM

Retail : $3.99