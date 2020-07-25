What Robin King Does to Barry Allen & Alan Scott in Death Metal #SDCC

Scott Snyder has been talking about the cheeriness of Damian Wayne-esque The Robin King, with upcoming art in Dark Nights: Death Metal #4, on the DC panel for Comic-Con@Home for the SDCC slots…

"Thank you so much, good morning, I worked really hard on the belt, it actually contains a way of killing every one of your friends and I've worked on it for years, Barry, I actually dug up on my world your dead mum, I stuffed her into one of your goddamned Flash rings, so hey, do you want to see her body?"

And to Alan Scott, "and you, on my world I hunted down both your children and I cremated them and I made this composite out of this ashes and powered it with Black Lightning so it cancels out your powers and I can beat you to death with it."

"He's one of our darkest creations, but I love him because what I want the heroes to go up against is something that says everything you hope we are as people, we aren't… the eviller and darker the villain the more the heroes are challenged by what they see in human nature…"

While Greg Capullo is freaking out about drawing an army of Lobo. "I think I died and went to heaven, I hope I don't get the coronavirus" Greg points to the artwork calling this the embodiment of 2020. But he sees the following art with the Flashes running as heading away from there rest of 2020 into the vaccine-filled future.

Scott Snyder also talked about in September there will be more guides to the Dark Nights: Death Metal worlds that have not yet been announced…

You can see the whole video including interviews with the Batbooks team and the Black Label creators right here.

DC@Home Day Two Be sure to drop in on this panel to hear from DC's hottest talent about their latest works and how they're making DC and The World's Greatest Super Heroes the home for fans of great superhero storytelling worldwide! The creative talent behind some of DC's most popular characters are on hand to give behind the scenes details on their stories and how they put their own unique voices to the heroes and villains that DC fans have come to know and love (and hate)! DC talent to appear: Greg Capullo, Cecil Castellucci, Katana Collins, Kami Garcia, Jorge Jimenez, Daniel Warren Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Jim Lee, Sean Gordon Murphy, Bruno Redondo, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Brad Walker.