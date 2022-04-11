Death To The Mutants in Marvel X-Men July 2022 Judgment Day Solicits

Almost time for the summer X-Men, Avengers and Eternals event A.X.E. Judgment Day… and the solicitations for the books it will be playing out in through July. Including the new comic Death To The Mutants by Kieron Gillen and Guiu Vilanova. And a handy checklist too.

This summer, the Marvel Universe will be judged by a power greater than anything they've encountered before in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, the latest Marvel Comics crossover event. Written by mastermind creator Kieron Gillen and drawn by the epically talent Valerio Schiti, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY will find the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals embroiled in a deadly conflict. Kicking off after the Eternals boldly attack mutantkind's new home on Krakoa, this complex saga will pay off various plot threads that have defined these franchises in recent years including mutantkind's newfound immortality, the Eternals' discovery of long-hidden truths about their species, and the Avengers intense dealings with the Celestials. The event will have a massive impact on the characters involved and their stories moving forward and fans can get their first hint of the full scope of A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY right now by learning more about the event's issues and tie-ins set to debut in July

July will see the release of both A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 and A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #2 and Gillen and Schiti's emotional opening issues promise to define the summer. The X-Men claim they're the planets' new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. The Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have kept from them. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn. Who has leaked the X-Men's secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? As the world shakes, an unlikely group of heroes and less-than-heroes gather to find a peaceful solution. Sadly, the best laid plans of man, mutant and Eternal oft go awry…

On Sale 7/6

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 7/13

IMMORTAL X-MEN #5

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

IMMORTAL X-MEN #5 will see Gillen and artist Michele Bandini spotlighting one of mutantkind's most fervent warriors—EXODUS. Bennet du Paris was born in the 12th century. Exodus marched forth with a sword in his hand and a shield in his heart to protect what he believes. It's now the 21st century. What's changed? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And the Eternals who dared attack Krakoa are going to discover what that means.

On Sale 7/20

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #2 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

X-MEN RED #5

Written by AL EWING

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

And Arakko sees war yet again in X-MEN RED #5 by Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli. No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring. Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known – and it's nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet – and it's Arakko's greatest test since X OF SWORDS!

On Sale 7/27

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #1 (OF 3)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Gillen will also team up with artist Guiu Vilanova to explore the root of the Eternals' fury against mutantkind and the schism it's causing in their society in a three-issue limited series beginning in July titled A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS. The mutants are Deviants. Eternals are coded to correct excess deviation. The mutants are eternal, Mars colonizers, ever-spreading. Eternals know what they should do. Our heroes don't want to, but can they resist the murderous designs coded into their body as surely as any Sentinel? And if they can't, can anyone survive the coming judgment?

X-FORCE #30

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO

Deadpool joins and Kraven's mutant hunt begins in Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill's X-FORCE #30. X-Force has taken some lumps, but a new era begins as old-school X-Forcer Wade Wilson makes his grand return! Well, grand for him, necessary for the team, as X-Force needs all the help it can get in the fallout from the Hellfire Gala and the revelations of A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY! Find out why Kraven the Hunter is involved in the start of a landmark storyline titled "The Hunt for X."

X-MEN #13

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Who are the true inheritors of the Earth? The X-Men and Eternals fight over the answer to that question in X-MEN #13 by Gerry Duggan and C.F. Villa. The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes – the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.