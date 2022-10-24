Deathstroke Inc #14 Preview: This One's Personal

Deathstroke has a personal interest in his contract in this preview of Deathstroke Inc #14… which will make it that much harder to accept defeat.

DEATHSTROKE INC #14

DC Comics

0822DC152

0822DC153 – Deathstroke Inc #14 Ivan Tao Cover – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Mikel Janin

Outgunned and overwhelmed, Deathstroke's first mission takes a shocking and brutal turn as a new threat arises to steal his hit and his reward! Slade has to decide…live or fulfill his contract?

In Shops: 10/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

