Deathstroke Inc #3 Preview: It's Deathstroke Riding a Unicorn

DEATHSTROKE INC #3

DC Comics

0921DC133

0921DC134 – DEATHSTROKE INC #3 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

Deathstroke hunts the deadly Cheetah to the last place you'd expect…the legendary land of Che-terra, a storybook fantasy of Cheetah's creation! To get to Cheetah, Deathstroke must hack his way past evil witches, murderous unicorns, and an army of cat warriors! Plus: Black Canary went undercover with T.R.U.S.T. to learn who was really pulling the secret organization's strings, but she is not prepared for what she finds!

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

