Deathstroke Inc. #9 Preview: All Al Ghuls Must Die

Deathstroke and Ravager embark on a quest to kill the Al Ghul family in this preview of Deathstroke Inc. #9. How much further will the tit for tat of family murder escalate? It's comics, people? We're sure everyone will be back from the dead before you know it! Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC. #9

DC Comics

0322DC005

0322DC006 – Deathstroke Inc. #9 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Paolo Pantalena (CA) Jonboy Meyers

A tragic death sends the Shadow War into overdrive, and Batman and Robin must solve the mystery before more blood is shed! Meanwhile, Deathstroke regroups with the Secret Society to plan an attack on Talia and the League of Shadows. If Talia wanted a war, she's going to get a war!

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $3.99

