Defenders: Beyond #3 Preview: Help From The Phoenix

The Defenders can get by with a little help from a bird-themed cosmic death god in this preview of Defenders: Beyond #3. Check out the preview below.

Defenders: Beyond #3

by Al Ewing & Javier Rodriguez, cover by Javier Rodriguez

Loki's Defenders manage to escape the Second Cosmos and the Beyonder, but Taaia is grievously wounded in the process and none of Loki's or Blue Marvel's expertise seems to be helping. Enter – the Phoenix! But what is the price of a universal constant's aid…?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620335200311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620335200321 – DEFENDERS: BEYOND 3 CALDWELL VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.