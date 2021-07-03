Deja Vu at the House of Ideas in Extreme Carnage Alpha #1 [Preview]

Extreme Carnage Alpha is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, and… wait a minute… Hasn't Marvel already published this super-mega-crossover event already?! Are they trying to pull a fast one on us here, like when I publish the same Dave Bautista tweet article over and over again here at Bleeding Cool?! Let's check the notes here. Let's see… Maximum Carnage… Absolute Carnage… Crisis of Infinite Carnages… King in Carnage… Carnage, Carnage Everywhere… Carnage Babies… Carnage and the Carnage-Men of Carnage-Town… Nope! No Extreme Carnage yet. So this is a "new" super-mega-crossover event. Good to know! Check out the preview of Extreme Carnage Alpha #1 below.
EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210509
MAY210510 – EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING A VAR – $4.99
MAY210511 – EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING B VAR – $4.99
MAY210512 – EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1 YOUNG VAR – $4.99
MAY210513 – EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1 YU WRPAD VAR – $4.99
(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Manuel Garcia (CA) Dave Rapoza
VIOLENCE RUNS IN THE FAMILY!
As the dust continues to settle after the species-redefining KING IN BLACK saga, Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, won't be the only ones learning to adjust to a new normal. Collectively called the Life Foundation, symbiotes SCREAM, PHAGE, RIOT, LASHER and AGONY have tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with their often-bloodthirsty impulses.
But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren't the only ones with a part to play in this story, and they aren't the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after KING IN BLACK. They have an older sibling who may be reinvented in its own right: CARNAGE.
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1, by Dave Rapoza
Cover image for EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING A VAR, by Jeff Johnson
Cover image for EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING B VAR, by Jeff Johnson
Cover image for EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1 YOUNG VAR, by Skottie Young
Cover image for EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1 YU WRPAD VAR, by Leinil Francis Yu
Interior preview page from EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1
Interior preview page from EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1
Interior preview page from EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1
Interior preview page from EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1
Interior preview page from EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1
