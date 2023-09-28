Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Viz Media | Tagged: Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy, Natsuki Hokami

Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy in Viz Media 2023 Solicits

Natsuki Hokami's Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy, Ai Yazawa's Neighborhood Story, Shikke's Pink Heart Jam in Viz Media's December 2023 solicits

Natsuki Hokami's Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy, Ai Yazawa's Neighborhood Story and Shikke's Pink Heart Jam launch their first volumes in Viz Media's December 2023 solicits and solicitations.

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU ACADEMY GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

OCT232084

(W) Natsuki Hokami (A) Natsuki Hokami

A private combined elementary, middle, and high school, Kimetsu Academy is home to many incredible students and their even more incredible stories. In just one of many zany tales, Zenitsu and Tanjiro are both late to class, but only one of them has a good excuse. In another, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Murata have to take a devilishly difficult extra class. Then Uzui is incredibly disappointed by Zenitsu's art. You never know what'll happen next at Kimetsu Academy!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

NEIGHBORHOOD STORY GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

OCT232089

(W) Ai Yazawa (A) Ai Yazawa

Peppy and creative teenager Mikako wants nothing more than to make it as a fashion designer. But when she enters art school alongside her lifelong friend Tsutomu, she finds herself distracted by his sudden popularity and subsequent love life. Despite her feelings, Mikako forms a club with Tsutomu and her friends to sell their creations at local flea markets. What begins as an exciting day quickly turns sour when discord arises between members in the group.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

PINK HEART JAM GN VOL 01 (MR)

SUBLIME

OCT232060

(W) Shikke (A) Shikke

Haiga lets Kanae introduce him to gay sex, and afterward his innocent crush on Kanae is replaced with a whole new type of attraction. Even as their bond outside the brothel strengthens, Kanae will only be intimate inside its confines-and only in certain ways. What will it take for the two to go beyond experimentation and forge a real relationship?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

MADK GN VOL 03 (MR)

SUBLIME

OCT232061

(W) Ryo Suzuri (A) Ryo Suzuri

Makoto has long been ostracized because of his odd hobbies and a sexual kink others see as disgusting. After summoning a demon from hell called Archduke J, Makoto sells his soul to him and is reborn himself as a demon in hell. As he learns and grows in his new role, his infatuation with J turns into an obsession-an obsession to surpass the very demon who birthed him!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

IMA KOI NOW IM IN LOVE GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

OCT232085

Miria is staying overnight at her boyfriend Noda's place. She wonders if she's ready for what might come next in their relationship, but Noda's sincerity convinces her to make a decision! Meanwhile, Yagyu and Satomi, the supposedly unshakable couple, are feeling a little awkward after a big fight!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

RAINBOW DAYS GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

OCT232086

(W) Minami Mizuno (A) Minami Mizuno

Ever since Natsuki kissed Anna and collapsed with a fever on their date, she's been anxious to find out what was on his mind. When she finally hears from him, she's shocked to learn that he can't remember a thing!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

YAKUZA LOVER GN VOL 11 (MR)

VIZ LLC

OCT232087

(W) Nozomi Mino (A) Nozomi Mino

Yuri is back in Oya's arms once more, but their blissful reunion is soured when Yuri's family discovers their forbidden love affair. Even in the face of Yuri's father's fury, Oya refuses to back down or run away. With the pressure mounting, Yuri must make the hardest decision of her life. Will she choose her family and friends, or the man she loves?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

YONA OF THE DAWN GN VOL 40

VIZ LLC

OCT232088

(W) Mizuho Kusanagi (A) Mizuho Kusanagi

Things look dire for Kohka as South Kai's elite assassins, the Dromos, infiltrate Hiryuu Palace! South Kai's General Val gets a taste of the old days as he fights alongside former General Meinyan, but the biggest surprise is who appears before them in the midst of battle!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 36

VIZ LLC

OCT232090

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Kouhei Horikoshi

The plan to engage the villains on the heroes' terms has mostly succeeded. Now in different locations around Japan, the heroes and U.A. students take on the villains in all-out battles! First, Todoroki squares off against Dabi with terrifying intensity. Elsewhere, Endeavor and Hawks hope to turn the tables on All For One, but the villain mastermind has one last trick up his sleeve. Finally, it's Tomura's new and improved body versus the crew at the airborne U.A., where the youngest heroes have critical roles to play!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

CHAINSAW MAN GN VOL 13

VIZ LLC

OCT232091

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto (A) Tatsuki Fujimoto

Denji is desperate to tell the world that he's Chainsaw Man, but is he competent enough to pull off a proper reveal? Meanwhile, Asa has made a friend! But this new friendship may be hiding a dark secret.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

BLADE OF THE MOON PRINCESS GN 2 02

VIZ LLC

OCT232092

(W) Tatsuya Endo (A) Tatsuya Endo

Defiant and brash, Princess Kaguya Takenouchi isn't the ideal heir to the moon's Silver Court. But when villainous usurpers attack her people, she must rise to the occasion and protect the imperial line.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 14

VIZ LLC

OCT232093

(W) Hajime Komoto (A) Hajime Komoto

Rayne is driven into a corner by Innocent Zero's fourth son, Delisaster. Finn tries to jump in to help, but Rayne stubbornly refuses his brother's aid. Meanwhile, Lance and Dot run into the third son, Epidem, but ignore him and start fighting each other instead. Elsewhere, a violent beast tamer and his cerberus catch up to the unconscious Mash, placing the fate of the world in Lemon's loving hands!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

BORUTO GN VOL 18 NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

VIZ LLC

OCT232094

(W) Masashi Kishimoto (A) Mikio Ikemoto

Boruto may have survived his dance with death thanks to some Ohtsutsuki meddling, but the trouble is just beginning. When Code and Eida show up in Konoha Village, even Naruto and Sasuke may be powerless to stop them.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

OCT232095

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

As Sakamoto and his friends hunt for the database at the JCC, Shin winds up in a serious duel with a teacher who might have information on what they want. Meanwhile, Sakamoto deals with Amane, a boy with a connection to X. Thanks to X's schemes, the JCC faces an unprecedented crisis!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

CAT EYED BOY PERFECT ED HC VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT232096

(W) Kauzo Umezz (A) Kauzo Umezz

From the mind of Kazuo Umezz, undisputed master of Japanese horror manga and creator of The Drifting Classroom and Orochi, comes Cat-Eyed Boy! This deluxe second volume picks up where volume 1 left off, with Cat-Eyed Boy trying to stop the Band of 100 Monsters from taking gruesome revenge on the corrupt humans who have made them outcasts. Then, Cat-Eyed Boy continues to travel between the lands of humans and demons in six more disturbing tales, including "The Stairs," in which Cat-Eyed Boy helps a child say a last goodbye to his deceased mother, and "The Thousand-Handed Demon," in which a woman trying to bring a deity to life gets a lot more than she bargained for.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SPY X FAMILY FAMILY PORTRAIT NOVEL SC

VIZ LLC

OCT232097

(W) Aya Yajima

In this book of Spy x Family original prose stories, Anya attempts to make friends with her target Damian during an Eden Academy camping trip, Yuri spends his day off babysitting his niece, and Franky seeks Loid's help in winning the heart of a blind opera singer. Then, when the family sits for a portrait painting, Yor is terrified that her secret identity will be blown. And in the final story, the family is scrutinized by a pair of unseen observers… There's never been a family quite like this one!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

LOVES IN SIGHT GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

OCT232098

(W) Uoyama (A) Uoyama

Yukiko is continuing to adapt well to her part-time job when she bumps into Kurisu, her shy and noncommunicative coworker, who's on the verge of quitting. Because her daily life relies on spoken communication, Yukiko struggles to connect with him, but that won't stop her from lending a helping hand!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

PERSONA 5 GN VOL 11

VIZ LLC

OCT232099

(W) Hisato Murasaki (A) Hisato Murasaki

Akira and his friends dive into the palace of Kunikazu Okumura, who is Haru's father and the CEO of the Okumura Foods megacorp. Haru joins the Phantom Thieves, and the battle reaches its climax! Will Haru's father be able to escape the chains of greed that bind him? Meanwhile, at school, Akira notices something odd about his classmate Kasumi Yoshizawa. Following her leads him to a mysterious palace…

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

INSOMNIACS AFTER SCHOOL GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

OCT232100

(W) Makoto Ojiro (A) Makoto Ojiro

After discovering the source of Magari's insomnia, Nakami and Magari implement a new nighttime routine, hoping to improve their sleep. With the Perseid meteor shower viewing party and the national photo contest still to come, it's shaping up to be a very eventful summer for this pair of insomniacs!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

ALICE IN BORDERLAND GN VOL 08 (MR)

VIZ LLC

OCT232101

(W) Haro Aso (A) Haro Aso

Not every visitor to Borderland spends all their time merely struggling to survive the games. Much like Arisu, some players are hunting for the truth behind the strange and deadly world they've found themselves in. Kaito Kameyama, one such player, is documenting the atrocities on his video camera in the hope that he can eventually expose Borderland to the media back home. But does the truth even matter if everyone dies before they can share it?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

ROOSTER FIGHTER GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

OCT232102

(W) Shu Sakuratani (A) Shu Sakuratani

Morio, the kind demon thought to have died in the flood, reappears, and attacks a town near where the devils may be hiding. Keiji and his comrades investigate but with the sudden appearance of his half-brother, Keisuke, Keiji is forced to confront his troubled history with their father. Despite not wanting anything to do with his old man, Keiji decided to help Keisuke rescue their father from the devils. And in this disparate battle, Chicken Little must face her fears to save everyone!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 11

VIZ LLC

OCT232103

(W) Buronson (A) Tetsuo Hara

Years after the fall of Raoh, Kenshiro has disappeared, and Rin and Bat have grown to young adulthood. Attempting to honor Ken's legacy, they wander the wasteland defending the defenseless. Kenshiro himself now seeks only peace, hiding himself away in an isolated settlement. Tormented by the memories of those he has lost, he tries to give up the way of the fist. But the forces of chaos are always on the horizon, and Kenshiro will have to once again embrace his fate as the successor of Hokuto Shinken…

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

ONE PIECE 3IN1 TP VOL 33

VIZ LLC

OCT232104

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

Luffy and crew regroup on the Sunny, their trusty vessel, to continue the battle against fearsome Emperor Kaido. But when their backup doesn't show, they have to go it alone against the pirate known as "the strongest creature alive." Things look up when they're joined by some unexpected allies in the land of Wano, but it turns out the enemy also has some surprising (and terrifying) friends!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

KAGUYA SAMA LOVE IS WAR GN VOL 27

VIZ LLC

OCT232105

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Aka Akasaka

Will Kaguya get to the airport in time to say goodbye to Miyuki? First, she and an ally must make one last attempt to repair the rift between the Shinomiya and Shijo families. Then, Miyuki plots what to do with the leftover money from the bribe he received, Miko tries to bridge the distance between her and Yu when he goes abroad for summer break, and Chika leads everyone in one of her signature trauma-inducing games!

Who knows when he'll be back again.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

AKANE BANASHI GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

OCT232106

(W) Yuki Suenaga (A) Takamasa Moue

The student rakugo competition known as the Karaku Cup is about to begin. Akane immediately draws the attention of the crowd with her connection to the Arakawa school's rising star Kaisei Arakawa, Issho Arakawa's apprentice, and her own amazing rakugo skills. With her ani-san Koguma's advice in her back pocket, she figures out the key to winning the competition with "Jugemu," a rakugo story famous for its long, repetitive tongue twister. But she'll have to deal with impressive rivals with unique styles of their own… Will she be able to overcome this battle of wills, wits, and dreams?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

OCT232107

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira (A) Hitsuji Gondaira

Preparation for Mission: Yozakura Frontlines to capture Kawashita is underway, and the family gets help from its allies-and even some old enemies.While the rest of the family is at work, Taiyo receives special training from Grandpa Ban to unlock the Yozakura family's secret power-Blooming. Every family member, including those married into the family, have their own Blooming, and Taiyo must unlock his before the mission begins. Time is of the essence, and as the decisive battle waits on the horizon, Kyoichiro tasks Taiyo with a heartfelt secondary mission he has to keep secret, even from the other siblings…

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 14

VIZ LLC

OCT232108

(W) Kotoyama (A) Kotoyama

To sign up for his class trip to Hokkaido, Ko has to, well, go to school! His estranged friend Mahiru decides to travel to the island as well, along with an unwelcome companion (unwelcome to Ko and company, that is). And things only get worse when Ko's fanged female followers join him and Akira on the train ride there!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

YASHAHIME PRINCESS HALF DEMON GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

OCT232109

(W) Takahashi Shiina (A) Takashi Shiina

The trio keeps marching westward when they run into a slimy beast that kidnaps princesses! Coming to their aid is Tokichiro Kinoshita, a cunning peasant who will one day become a historical legend, and he devises a clever-and embarrassing-plan to lure the monster out of hiding. Then, the girls battle the demon and witness the sorts of tricks that Inuyasha himself would pull off!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

POKEMON SWORD & SHIELD GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

OCT232110

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

During their confrontation with the two mystery Trainers, Henry and Casey receive assistance from Piers, the Gym Leader of Spikemuth. After discovering that someone they already know is working behind-the-scenes with the two rival Trainers, Henry and Casey head to Rose Tower to discover the truth about their adversaries.

Will the Darkest Day descend upon the Galar region?!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!