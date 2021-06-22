Department Of Truth and Nice House On The Lake are Putting On Sales

The Department Of Truth #1 sold over 100,000 copies to comic book stores when it was released, a massive number for a creator-owned title without any previous IP and without selling most of them to a comic book convention as part of a deal to go to their comic shows. Published by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds, it tells the story of a world where conspiracy theories become true if enough people believe in them. How very topical. Now, most comic book series usually launch big, selling fewer copies in subsequent issues as some readers drop off. But it appears that some readers have been dropping on instead. In Tynion's newsletter, Empire Of The Tiny Onion, he tells readers that "The Department of Truth's latest issue's sales are the second-highest since our FIRST issue, which is f-cking nuts. You are all lunatics, and I love you so, so much. Thank you for supporting this weird book." That would be issue 9 – issue 10 is out next week.

Department Of Truth is not alone, we mentioned that his The Nice House On The Lake series with Alvaro Martinez from DC Comics has seen the first issue go to a second printing. Which has had massive orders as well. "The Nice House on the Lake #1 sold out, and the second print just FOCed higher than DC's original internal projections for how the first issue would sell. And Issue #2 is holding those numbers strong. Completely blown away by the continued support."

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #2 (OF 12) CVR A ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

After the life-changing events of the previous issue, the guests at the nice house on the lake must decide their next steps—but there's not exactly perfect agreement about the situation. Who among them is ready to walk out the door? And who is content to simply…float? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/6/2021