Destiny In Bed With Mister Sinister In Immoral X-Men #3? What a hipster she is! Today's Immoral X-Men #3 sees Mister Sinister finds a message from Mystique left on a wax cylinder.

With Si Spurrier having a major Mystique X-Men storyline coming, according to his boss, we don't know what book that will be in. So it may be worth seeing how Sins Of Sinister will be setting that up. Today's Immoral X-Men #3, the first of the three books to jump to the thousand-year mark, looks ahead to where all manner of mutants are, those that survived and those that left a legacy. Such as Mister Sinister, whose cloned body has taking a licking and kept on ticking, find a message from Mystique on a wax cylinder. Hey, we've had a vinyl make a comeback, why not wax?

If he can find the Moira clones that can reset reality, implant the necessary information and send that back to himself to stop all of this. 990 years ago, Destiny wanted to preserve this timeline and was one of the suspects for stealing the Moiras, but that that had changed 900 years ago.

So when, and surely when it will happen, the impact of Sins Of Sinister will see Mister Sinister and Irene Adler back on the same side again. That sounds like a Fall Of X don't you think?

Especially as she dooms the overall plan that Sinister may have originally had for the Sins Of Sinister, taking on the inevitable galactic threat from an alien overdense technological union of singularities by becoming one himself, at the cost of everything he wanted to save. So how does one find a stack of Moiras somewhere in the entire galaxy?

Well, you need a crook to catch a crook. And the robot Orchis-aligned Moira Mactaggert is still around to perform that role. They don't make them like they used to.

After all, they have a present to get back to with Destiny's mission for her stepdaughter and her husband. Sometimes it's relaxing to know what's going to happen. Destiny always reads the spoilers

And she has one killer look coming up for the Hellfire Gala. Will she be in bed with Mister Sinister by then? As it were?

IMMORAL X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230682

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) Leinil Yu

THE EXPERIMENT ENDS? Year 1 was the start of the experiment. By Year 10, it was filling a petri dish. By Year 100, it had cracked the glass and spread across the desk. Now it's been 1000 years, and the lab is filled by the writhing, pulsing sins of sinister and all the lab staff have been devoured. Everyone is in hell. The upside: this includes Sinister.

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $4.99

ROGUE AND GAMBIT #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230764

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Steve Morris

X-MEN VERSUS AVENGERS WITH THE FATE OF KRAKOA AT STAKE!

The future of mutantkind rests on Rogue and Gambit's shoulders! Granted a vision of Krakoa's demise, Destiny knows the one way to save their paradise: Find Manifold and hide him away, somewhere so deep that no one, not even his allies on the Avengers, can find him. That won't sit well with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The King of Wakanda comes for Marvel's premier couple! But the Black Panther is just the first on a very long list of problems – and when someone else steals Manifold away, Rogue and Gambit find themselves in everyone's crosshairs.

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99