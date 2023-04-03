Is This The Uncanny Spider-Man? Fall Of X Fallout More fallout from this weekend's Fall Of X panels. With a possible identification of the Uncanny Spider-Man from last year.

More fallout from this weekend's Fall Of X panels. Marvel Comics' Timeless 2022 comic book gave us all a glimpse of the Marvel Universe to come. Some of them could only be interpreted in hindsight. Such as Mary Jane Watson gaining her Jackpot powers…

And then there was this image of Spider-Man. But is it Spider-Man?

This Spider-Man may have no tail but they have the hands and feet of Nightcrawler. Is this a new Nightcrawler/Spider-Man chimaera? There was one seen in the ten-years-ahead Nightcrawlers #1, part of Sins Of Sinister…

…but this seems to be someone different. Do they have the DNA of Peter Parker or Miles Morales, as well as Kurt Wagner? or is something else going on? Either way, Timeless 2022 #1 may count as a cameo of the Uncanny Spider-Man. So keep an eye on eBay sales. It is also possible that the Fall Of X will include what we once thought would be Inferno… the burning of the Krakoan treehouse in New York.

Timeless also teased the Beast creating many copies of himself, as well as Wolverine getting the Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance, also coming for Fall Of X.

Timeless isn't the only Marvel comic that purported to show the future. This page from Inferno #3 showed a future from the timeline where Krakoa wins, without Orchis present, and they take down the Children of The Vault. Will it also play out in Fall Of X in this, or a different, way, as Children Of The Vault will be getting their own Fall Of X book?

What else? Well Realm Of X, as often with the House Of X books, refers to Realms Of Ten, or the Ten Realms of the Asgardian Marvel Universe, Alfheim, Asgard, Vanaheim, Jotunheim, Nidavellir, Svartalfheim, Niffleheim, Muspelheim, Midgard, and Heven.

Oh look, the bodies in the Fall Of X image, form the shape of an X with a circle around it.

Astonishing Iceman, we are still expecting to be written by Steve Foxe.

Back in 2017, Cullen Bunn said "I have had tentative plans for the Children of the Vault for a long time, so you never know". That was six years ago, but Marvel is now back in the "Cullen Bunn business". Mike Carey had previously turned down such a book, might he have changed his mind now? Si Spurrier would also have immaculate qualifications for this.

The Week In Marvel podcast has Marvel EIC CB Cebulski states that Si Spurrier would be writing a Mystique storyline that goes back to her earliest days, her origin, identifying something that hadn't been picked up before., and with major implications going forward, for Mystique, for Destiny and for the X-Men, at the end of Fall of X. CB thinks it will be one of "the big buzz books" at the end of the year. By the way, here's how she'll be looking in the Hellfire Gala.

Here's how Jean Grey will be dealing with Nightmare.

Here's how the -Men will have their moments chilling in the hot spas with Nova on Mars in X-Men Red…

And Deadpool never knows when to quit in X-Force.