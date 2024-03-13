Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Destiny, fall of x, xspoilers

Destiny's Prophecies Realised in Fall Of The House Of X-Men (Spoilers)

Today sees The Fall Of The House Of X #3 by Gerry Duggan, Lucas Werneck and Jethro Morales, but also harkens back to two other X-Men comics

Today sees The Fall Of The House Of X #3 by Gerry Duggan, Lucas Werneck and Jethro Morales, but it also harkens back to two other comics written by Gerry Duggan, X-Men #24 and Hellfire Gala #1.

In X-Men #24, Destiny spoke to her adopted daughter Rogue about events that were to come.

And come they did.

And Hellfire Gala #1, she reiterated it one point.

The Red Queen is Jean Grey, the kings that clashed were Sebastian Shaw and Tony Stark, the bolt from the heavens was the attack on Krakoa by Orchis, the stars ripped in half was the interrupted journey from the Krakoan gates to Vanaheim and the White Hot Room, the False Captain was the Secret Empire Steve Rogers as Captain Krakoa, the turncoat was Colossus who accidentally allowed the Orchis assault to happen, and as for Manifold… well he is busy in today's Fall Of The House Of X #3.

Bringing everyone hope, as well as relocating the secondary SWORD base from Mars…

….to Earth orbit.

Creating a giant X in the heavens…

…and coming to save the day? What has Manifold done… and how will it end so badly?

Fall Of The House Of X #3 is published by Marvel Comics today.

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240587

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Lucas Werneck, Jethro Morales (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE END HAS TRULY BEGUN! The X-Men have taken all they're willing to take from Orchis… Now it's time for them to do the dishing out. Unfortunately, just when it seems like one threat is over…another rises to take its place. The final battle of the Krakoan age rages as two series that are one move toward a crash that will echo across the universe… Rated T+In Shops: Mar 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

