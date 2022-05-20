Detective Comics #1060 Preview: Bat-Skeletons in the Closet

Bruce Wayne takes a judge on a date and impresses her with his squeaky clean record in this preview of Detective Comics #1060. Sure, it sounds cute that he has no parking tickets. But did you know he dresses in a bat costume and beats the shit out of mentally criminals, like, every single night? Should have filtered "bat-themed vigilante" on that Tinder search. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1060

DC Comics

0322DC117

0322DC118 – Detective Comics #1060 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Nadia Shamnas, Sina Grace (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, David Lapham (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

Batman has deployed one of his most powerful weapons in the hunt for the mysterious bomber plaguing Gotham City…but it's not the Batmobile, the Batwing, or even the batarangs. It's Bruce Wayne! As Bruce investigates the courtroom bombing that nearly left Deb Donovan's daughter a splatter on the wall, could there be…love in the air?

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $4.99

