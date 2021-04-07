Devin Grayson, Yana Adamovic Battle Climate Change in Rewild OGN

Devin Grayson and French comics star Yana Adamovic (the comics are French, not Adamovic, who is from Serbia, before you correct us in the comments) will explore climate change in a fantasy setting in the upcoming Berger Books OGN, Rewild. Berger Books parent Dark Horse Comics sent out a press release announcing the book, which is set to hit comic shops this October. Here's how the book is described:

Acclaimed writer Devin Grayson (Omni, Batman: Gotham Knights) is joined by rising star artist Yana Adamovic (D Day) in her American comics debut, along with letterer Sal Cipriano to put a powerful, modern twist on an ageless fantasy tale in Rewild, the latest graphic novel from Karen Berger's award-winning imprint, Berger Books. The lines between fantasy and reality are blurred in this dark, environmentally-themed magical realist tale. Poe is a mysterious young homeless woman and self-proclaimed fairy changeling. Demond is an enterprising engineer with a troubled past. When Poe demands that a park be built to appease a dangerous new mutation of mythical creatures, ravaged by climate change and furious with the human race, Demond must question not only his own sanity, but the rationality of our entire species as he struggles to save his city– and maybe even the world.

Karen Berger had this to say about the story and the team:

Beautifully written and illustrated, Devin and Yana have crafted captivating characters in a timely tale where reality, myth and magic overlap. This lyrical and powerful story deals with the fragility of the mind and our planet in unforgettable ways.

Rewild hits comic stores on October 27th and bookstores on November 9th. The book is available for preorder now and will retail for $19.99.

And now we wait… for someone to make NFTs out of this thing. Oh, come on! You know it's going to happen!