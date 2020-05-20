Diamond Boxes Arrive at Comic Stores, With Stickers and Letter.

Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics in Ankeny, Iowa shows off the Diamond Comic Distributors boxes coming through, with products on sale today.

With the big friendly Our Comeback Will Be Bigger sticker on the side of the Diamond packages.

So what will one find on the inside?

It's not quite the Lunar Distribution massive bubble wrap… but it does the job. Though the April poster for Gotham High is a bit of a giveaway for how long people have been waiting.

And it comes with a letter from Steve in every package.

Hang on, is that Diamond letter a bit bent? Maybe… and it's not the only thing.

There were no damages for the Lunar Distribution delivery. But it does come with another price. Rod Lamberti quotes me what Lunar charge for shipping, around $9 a package. While Diamond Comics was free for this week. Is the difference worth it? And was it worth it to get DC Comics in early? Rod tells me;

One of our customers who has always only bought Spider-Man titles from us bought last week's Harley Quinn because he wanted something to read. I was stunned never thought I would live to see him buy anything DC. He enjoyed it and just bought over $50 worth of back issues of the current Harley Quinn series this evening. DC is providing a reason for people to come in and that is leading to sales on back issues and trades. I have walk-in customers from other stores surprised to see the new DC comics because they were not at their regular store and they buy the comics up. Marvel customers, even ones from other stores have been unhappy that Marvel has nothing for this week and have gone so long without new Marvel comics. DC Tuesdays have gained me new customers, one new one has spent over $100 on two of the weeks that DC has been doing this. DC is feeding comic collectors hungry for new product and bringing in a lot more cash than we were making on a typical Tuesday night that was before the virus hit. Now when Marvel finally gets going things may change though right now I am loving Tuesdays cash flow.

What is your store's story with Diamond, Lunar, UCS or anyone else right now?