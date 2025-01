Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: diamond, kodansha

Diamond Comic Distributors Delays Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Next Week

Diamond Comic Distributors has announced that it will be delaying many Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW and Kodansha titles published next week

Article Summary Diamond Comic Distributors delays Marvel, Dark Horse, and IDW comics after Chapter 111 bankruptcy filing.

Comics' release postponed due to shipping delay and Martin Luther King Jr. holiday; new date set for February 5, 2025.

UK comic shops, reliant on Diamond, may see a harsh year-end, but can sell late books early if they arrive sooner.

Diamond reassures this is a one-time issue, promising future PRH and PREVIEWS shipments to stick to schedule.

Diamond Comic Distributors emails comic book stores stating "I hope this message finds you well. As you may be aware, Diamond is currently facing some challenges. However, the team is optimistic that we will return to normal operations shortly. Given the prevalence of misinformation circulating online, I want to emphasize the importance of relying solely on information provided directly by us." Well, of course, Bleeding Cool would debate that, given that we have reported all manner of stories that Diamond probably wished we hadn't. And some missives from Diamond that have been directly contradicted by the people they are about. Well, for now, here is some information provided directly by Diamond about all the late books that had been expected next week that will not be a week late – including Diamond's own Diamond Previews catalogues.

Diamond states "Our PRH and PREVIEWS catalog shipments with an on-sale date of January 29, 2025 experienced a brief delay. This, combined with the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, will cause these products to miss their shipping window. They will now arrive with product with an on-sale date of February 5, 2025. We want to reassure you that this is a one-time occurrence. Moving forward, our PRH shipments and PREVIEWS catalogs will proceed as scheduled."

Basically Diamond stores will get two weeks worth of comics and stuff at the beginning of February. It could be a cold harsh end of the year for some. Especially in the UK, where comic book shops get all their direct market comics through Diamond. But if they get those late comics early, they are allowed to sell them straight away. Which is nice.

