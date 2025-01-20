Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: diamond, lunar

Image Comics Says That No, They Are Not Talking To Diamond Comics

Image Comics says that no, they are not talking to Diamond Comics Distributors, no matter what Diamond says...

Last week, after Diamond Comic Distributors announced they were entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Diamond stated that they expected business to continue as normal. Then Lunar Distribution told comic book stores that Diamond would no longer be distributing Image titles from Lunar at all. While Image Comics was exclusive to Lunar, unlike DC Comics, they still allowed retailers to continue to order through Diamond, who ordered through Lunar and subdistributed to stores. But now, this halfway house would end.

Then Diamond messaged comic book retailers to tell them that "We have received a copy of an email sent to retailers stating that Image Comics has chosen not to fulfill Diamond Comic Distributors customers' orders for products with an FOC date of January 13, 2025. We will be meeting with Image to discuss this issue, but will not be able to do so in time to affect these products."

Bleeding Cool reported that the word from Diamond to retailers that stated that Diamond would be meeting with Image Comics to discuss the issue. But then Bleeding Cool received word from Image Comics that no, they would not be meeting with Diamond to discuss the issue. And why on earth would we think they would? Image Comics, like DC Comics, would simply no longer be available to Diamond accounts through Lunar, there was nothing to discuss, no matter what Diamond told retailers. How this affects Diamond UK, which has distributed both DC and Image, as Lunar has not yet been able to make it financially viable to distribute to the UK in the way Diamond does, I don't yet know. Maybe we'll find out soon…

Welcome to 2025, folks, it's going to get bumpy. You can keep up on the latest Diamond Comic Distributors news and analysis using this Diamond tag on Bleeding Cool.

