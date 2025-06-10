Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: COD, diamond

Diamond Comic Distributors Ends COD Cash-On-Delivery For Comic Shops

Diamond Comic Distributors ends COD Cash-On-Delivery for comic book shops

Bleeding Cool has received reports from several comic book retailers that Diamond Comic Distributors is to cease Cash-On-Delivery arrangements with comic book stores.

As it stands, there are basically three ways for comic book stores to order comics and merch through Diamond Comic Distributors. Pay in advance, cash on delivery, or net terms of payment. As a retailer gains longevity, trust and more importantly, sales, they move up the ranking. But now one of those steps has been removed. Such stores now have to pay when they order the books, usually a month before they arrive, sometimes more. A letter received sent to "Dear Diamond Retailer" reads;

"As part of a review of our ordering process, we are streamlining payment terms and eliminating COD terms. Going forward, you must select either AutoPay via ACH or by Credit Card. This change will be effective 6/16/25. How it works:" We will charge your credit card or withdraw via ACH each Wednesday for invoices generated the previous week (Monday–Sunday).

You will receive an email from Credit each Tuesday listing the amount to be charged or withdrawn the following day.

Due to the current delay of the COD amount by one week from the invoice week, there will be one week's invoice that will be unpaid due to this change. We will automatically split the total over the next four week's payments. If you would like to pay it in full, please contact me. "Please enter your preferred payment information before 5:00pm ET, Friday, June 13 and inform us of your payment method choice by return email. If your payment method is missing, unfunded or declined, your account will be placed on credit hold until resolved, likely resulting in a shipping delay. To avoid any disruption in service, please ensure your selected payment information is added before 5:00pm ET, Friday, June 13 and we are informed of your payment method choice. Thank you for your prompt attention to this change, – The Diamond Credit Team"

One retailer who got the e-mail tells me,

"We have been with Diamond 30+ years – always on COD as we liked the control over how payments work, as Diamond has always done some crazy stuff. Now we are to receive an email on Tues at some point saying what is going to be taken less than 24 hours later – not much time to arrange money, though our shipments have gone from $10,000 a week a couple of years ago to a couple hundred now, so not as much of a problem. Not sure I want to give Diamond control of my bank account as they can't seem to manage theirs." "Also, no mention if there is a fee to use a credit card. Only gave 5 days to set this up. Interesting they sent this out at 11pm Sunday night local time US EST. Never heard of the person sending this email either. Finance lady we have always worked with, who actually opened our account 30 years ago have not heard from. Just thought I would let you know. Thank You for keeping us informed as it is been very helpful."

Well, actually it was sent out by Sam Stevens, who has been Credit Manager at Diamond Comic Distributors for a massive thirty-one years, as long as you have been with Diamond. Though four months ago, he posted on LinkedIn that he was looking for a new position.

