Diamond Comics & Chuck Rozanski In Separate Truck Collisions This Week

Diamond Comics and Chuck Rozanski report separate truck collisions this week while delivering comic books.

Article Summary Marvel Comics delivery by Diamond hits snag due to truck accident on April 12.

Diamond's Olive Branch Center receives damaged shipment, inspection ongoing.

Shipments to Plattsburgh customers unaffected; no delays expected.

Mile High Comics' Chuck Rozanski injured in separate accident, surgery planned.

Over the weekend, comic book retailer customers of Diamond Comic Distributors received a worrying note, regarding Marvel Comics titles going on sale a week tomorrow, the 24th of April. "We have been informed that a truck accident may affect the delivery of Marvel Comics product on sale April 24 to Diamond customers. At this time, we do not know if the shipment will be delayed, nor do we know the condition of the truck driver. The accident must be investigated, and the product must be loaded onto another truck. We will provide you with updates as information becomes available."

Yesterday they revceived an update "We have an update regarding the status of Marvel Comics product on sale April 24, which was on a truck involved in an accident on April 12, as communicated in an email on that date. At this time, the shipment has arrived at Diamond's Olive Branch Distribution Center and is currently being inspected. Olive Branch Customers will be updated as to the status of their shipments as soon as information becomes available. Shipments to Plattsburgh Distribution Center Customers are not expected to be delayed."

Something similar happened one year ago as well. And it also comes as the mail-order comics warehouse Mile High Comics reported a completely separate driving accident yesterday with its founder, Chuck Rozanski.

"Chuck was on his way to another buying trip to the LA Toy Market this morning but got into an accident on Vail Pass. From the news we have heard Chuck broke his left ulna, radius, and wrist along with a compression fracture of the L1 in his back. He will be heading to surgery today. We will keep everyone updated in current newsletters. We all here wish him the best and for a fast recovery! Pam did get all the stuff from Chuck's last trip priced and displayed in our Jason Street Mega-Store. She came in all weekend to make sure everything was ready for anyone who came into the store. With Chuck's accident, it will be at least a few months before we get another restock from the LA Market. So right now, we are very well stocked, but we're not sure how long that will last."

Out best wishes to all involved, and appeal to all, to please drive safely, out there.

