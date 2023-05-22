The Marvel & IDW Comics Delayed This Week By Diamond Truck Crash Last week Bleeding Cool reported on a serious Diamond Comic Distributors truck accident en route to Diamond's Plattsburgh Distribution Cente.

Last week Bleeding Cool reported on a serious Diamond Comic Distributors truck accident of which Diamond stated "Due to a serious truck accident, the shipment of Marvel Comics and IDW Publishing product with an in-store date of May 24 that was en route to Diamond's Plattsburgh Distribution Center was damaged or destroyed. While our immediate thoughts are with the drivers involved in the accident, all parties are also working to resolve the situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available. While some product may ship from reserves/backstock, some will need to be sent from the printer for a delayed release."

They have updated retailers regarding the state of deliveries, though not of any individuals directly affected. The following will affect comic book stores who use Diamond for their IDW and Marvel titles, and is served from the Plattsburgh warehouse. "We wish to provide you with updated details regarding the Marvel Comics & IDW Publishing titles that were scheduled to arrive with product on sale May 24 but have been delayed due to a truck accident: The following Marvel titles that were scheduled to arrive with product on sale May 31 will be one week late and arrive with product on sale June 7"

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY THOMPSON OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 MOLINA CVR

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY THOMPSON OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 ROSS DM VAR

CARNAGE TP VOL 02 CARNAGE IN HELL

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS HC VOL 02

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 COLAN DAREDEVIL UNMASKED DM VAR

MMW AMAZING SPIDER-MAN HC VOL 01 (REMASTERWORKS)

MMW AMAZING SPIDER-MAN HC VOL 01 DM VAR (REMASTERWORKS)

SGT FURY EPIC COLLECTION TP BERLIN BREAKOUT

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL TP VOL 02 JEN OF HEARTS

SHE-HULK EPIC COLLECTION TP COSMIC SQUISH PRINCIPLE

SHE-HULK EPIC COLLECTION TP COSMIC SQUISH PRINCIPLE

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLL ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS TP VOL 06

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLL ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS TP VOL 06

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY HC VOL 02

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY HC VOL 02

X-MEN 92 TP THE SAGA CONTINUES

X-MEN TP DARK PHOENIX SAGA

"Full orders for the following IDW & Marvel titles will arrive with product on sale May 31 and June 7"

DEAD SEAS #6 CVR B ANINDITO (MR)

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #3 CVR C 10 COPY INV

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MYER

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #3 CVR D 25 COPY INCV B&W SAKAI

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #3 CVR E 50 COPY INCV PETERSEN

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #3 CVR F 100 COPY INCV EASTMAN

DAREDEVIL AND ECHO #1 (OF 4) 25 COPY INCV CHEUNG VAR

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV INHYUK LEE VAR

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 2ND PTG KEV WALKER VAR

HALLOWS EVE #3 25 COPY INCV SAUVAGE VAR

HELLCAT #3 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV GARBETT VAR

MARVEL PREVIEWS VOL 6 #21 JUNE 2023 (BUNDLE OF 10)

SPIDER-MAN 2099 DARK GENESIS #4 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV MASON HA

STAR WARS DARTH VADER BLACK WHITE AND RED #2 25 COPY INCV SH

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #10 25 COPY INCV YU VAR

STORM #1 (OF 5) 100 COPY INCV ARTGERM VIRGIN VAR

STORM #1 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV CLARKE VAR

WARLOCK REBIRTH #2 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV KANE REMASTERED VAR

"Orders for the following Marvel & IDW titles will be partially filled with product on sale May 31 and June 7. Outstanding quantities will be filled with additional copies from the printer, with Marvel's arriving with product on sale June 14 and IDW's arriving with product on sale July 5."

HELLCAT #3 (OF 5)

DEAD SEAS #6 CVR A BROKENSHIRE (MR)

HELLCAT #3 (OF 5) COLA VAR

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #3 CVR A KAMBADAIS

HELLCAT #3 (OF 5) DAVID BALDEON SPIDER-VERSE VAR

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #3 CVR B HICKEY

IRON MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #3 CVR A SAKAI

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #3 (OF 5)

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #3 CVR B EASTMAN

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #3 (OF 5) LOPEZ VAR

SPIDER-MAN 2099 DARK GENESIS #4 (OF 5)

SPIDER-MAN 2099 DARK GENESIS #4 (OF 5) LASHLEY FRAME VAR

BISHOP WAR COLLEGE #4

SPIDER-MAN 2099 DARK GENESIS #4 (OF 5) REIS CONNECTING VAR

BISHOP WAR COLLEGE #4 CORY SMITH VAR

STAR WARS DARTH VADER BLACK WHITE AND RED #2

DAREDEVIL AND ECHO #1 (OF 4)

STAR WARS DARTH VADER BLACK WHITE AND RED #2 LAROCCA VAR

DAREDEVIL AND ECHO #1 (OF 4) CASELLI MARVEL ICON VAR

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #10

DAREDEVIL AND ECHO #1 (OF 4) DECLAN SHALVEY VAR

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #10 LOPEZ VAR

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)

STORM #1 (OF 5)

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5) LASHLEY SYMBIOTE VAR

STORM #1 (OF 5) CASELLI MARVEL ICON VAR

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5) PEACH MOMOKO VAR

STORM #1 (OF 5) KLEIN STORMBREAKERS VAR

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5) STEGMAN VENOM THE OTHER VAR

THOR #34

FURY #1

THOR #34 GARRON SPIDER-VERSE VAR

FURY #1 DEL MUNDO VAR

THOR #34 MATTEUS MANHANINI VAR

FURY #1 SAMNEE VAR

WARLOCK REBIRTH #2 (OF 5)

HALLOWS EVE #3

WARLOCK REBIRTH #2 (OF 5) NOTO VAR

HALLOWS EVE #3 SWABY VAR

WARLOCK REBIRTH #2 (OF 5) WERNECK STORMBREAKERS VAR

HALLOWS EVE #3 YOUNG VAR

X-CELLENT #3 (OF 5)

X-CELLENT #3 (OF 5) BUSTOS VAR

Lastly, IDW's Dead Seas #6 Cover C Williams II will be partially filled for sale for the 31st of May and the 7th of June but Diamond notes that there are no additional copies available for this item.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, idw, marvel

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!