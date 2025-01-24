Posted in: Archie, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Image, Titan | Tagged: diamond, diamond previews

Diamond Previews Something Is Killing The Children & Heavy Metal

Diamond Previews Catalog for two weeks time features Something Is Killing The Children and Heavy Metal on its covers

Article Summary Diamond Previews hits stores late as it navigates Chapter 11 bankruptcy challenges.

Featured comics: Something Is Killing the Children #41 & Heavy Metal Magazine #1.

Spotlighted gems include new releases from BOOM!, Dynamite, Image, and Marvel Comics.

Deluxe picks highlight unique releases from ABLAZE, Archie, DSTLRY Media, and Zenescope.

The print version of Diamond Previews is a week late, in stores on the 5th of February. Diamond may be dealing with Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but it has been able to publish the latest Diamond Previews catalogue, and they are working on next month's right now. The front cover has Something Is Killing the Children #41 from Boom Studios, as Erica Slaughter's upbringing in the House of Slaughter is explored in James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's latest comic coming in April. The back has Heavy Metal Magazine #1 from Heavy Metal. While Diamond Select Toys' Marvel Gallery: Classic Hulk PVC Statue, almost 12 inches tall and sculpted by Alterton, is on the catalogue spine, and Super7's Previews exclusive figure, the Universal Monsters Super Cycles: The Bride of Frankenstein Glow-in-the-Dark Figure is on the Previews order form.

Previews Gems of the Month:

BOOM! Studios' Minor Arcana #6 (FEB250052) and Something Is Killing the Children #41 (FEB250010)

Dynamite Entertainment's Captain Planet #1 (FEB250097) and Red Sonja vs. Army of Darkness #1(FEB250114)

Image Comics' Medieval Spawn #1 (FEB250437) and Spawn: Black Ritual: The Book of Nyx #1 (FEB250440)

Marvel Comics' Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 (FEB250676)

Titan Comics' Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series Volume 2: Combustion TP (FEB250384) and Lenore: The Time War Volume 1 HC (FEB250389)

Deluxe Publishers Featured items:

ABLAZE Publishing' Death Be Damned HC (FEB251020) and Roderick and the City of Morhil TP (FEB251021)

Archie Comics' Archie & Friends Level-Up! One-Shot

DSTLRY Media's Knife #1 (FEB251100) and A Mischief Of Magpies #1 Cvr A Bergara (FEB251094)

Massive Publishing's Zorro: Man of the Dead Master Class HC(FEB251035) Zorro: Man of the Dead Black & White Artist Edition HC (FEB251036)

Zenescope Entertainment's Grimm Fairy Tales: Once Upon the End of Time One-Shot (FEB251057)

Though Massive is feeling rather wary right now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!