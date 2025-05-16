Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, DSTLRY

Diamond Would Like Retailers To Know They Are Still Selling Dstlry

Diamond Comic Distributors would like retailers to know that they are still selling comics from Dstlry right now.

Recently, Bleeding Cool reported that a partnership and investment deal from Kodansha had got the boutique comics publisher Dstlry into the direct market listings for Penguin Random House alongside Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW and Boom, after they were a) looking for non Diamond options and b) pissed on their chips over at Lunar as they announced an ill-timed exclusive deal with Diamond Comic Distributors just before Diamond announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy. So Dstlry announced a "multi-year sales and distribution agreement" with Penguin Random House, beginning June 2025, though notably not an exclusive one.

But Diamond Comic Distributors would like to remind people that you can still order Dstlry through them, even though they had recently just cancelled a swathe of Dstrly orders, they are all going back up on the slate. And that "Diamond Comic Distributors will offer DSTLRY Media product effective with titles carrying the Final Order Cut-off Date of Sunday, May 11." However, "All open orders for the previously offered DSTLRY Media titles listed below have been cancelled." How that happens, not entirely sure, but these are the resolicited titles that comic book retailers are going to have to order again if they want them.

BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #4 (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Eduardo Risso

The hit Western from DSTRLY by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso – the legendary creative team behind the seminal crime series 100 Bullets – come to its shattering conclusion!

What's left of the "blood brothers" finally come face-to-face with their runaway mother and the outlaws she rides with, and the boys discover the hard truth that sometimes the greatest evil of all stares back at you from the mirror. In the tradition of The Searchers, The Outlaw Josie Wales and Blood Meridian comes a brutal new western series from writer Brian Azzarello and artist Eduardo Risso – the Eisner award-winning team behind the Vertigo crime classic, 100 Bullets and Image Comics' Moonshine! Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of YELLOWSTONE 1883, CLINT EASTWOOD, TRUE GRIT. Mature In Shops: Jul 16, 2025 SRP: $8.99

LIFE #5 (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello, Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Danijel Zezelj

THE HIT SCI-FI series from DSTLRY continues!

Writers Brian Azzarello (THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER, 100 Bullets) and Stephanie Phillips (Grim, Harley Quinn) team up with artist Danijel Zezelj (Nostalgia) and colorist Lee Loughridge (SOMNA, GONE) to create a masterfully crafted flip book, housing two enthralling stories in one! In the penultimate issue of the hit series, after Queen Jesus reveals her dark plans, a vicious firefight between the Pros and the Cons brings them all to the brink. But when one side of the conflict can't die, what chance do Jax and her crew really have? Each issue of "LIFE" is a flip book, housing one story from two different points of view. A prison break and a heist both offer interlocking narratives, creating an immersive experience that will challenge your perceptions of justice while begging the immortal question, "Who really wants to live forever?" Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of ALIENS, OCEAN'S ELEVEN, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. Mature In Shops: Jul 09, 2025 SRP: $8.99

MISSIONARY #3 (MR)

(W) Ryan Stegman (A/CA) Jason Howard

Writer Ryan Stegman (Venom, Superior Spider-Man, X-Men, Vanish) and artist Jason Howard (Batman, Trees, Big Girls, The Astounding Wolf-Man) are back with another issue of THE MISSIONARY, a horror comic for the ages!

Bryce and Uvydus must put their differences aside to confront the catastrophic fallout from Celestidius' assault on Satan. A rift has opened in the desert, releasing the horrors of Hell onto Earth. With the clock ticking and civilization hanging in the balance, will Bryce and Uvydus truly work together, or will their conflict lead to Earth's destruction? Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of PREACHER, CHAINSAW MAN and THE EXORCIST. Mature In Shops: Jul 30, 2025 SRP: $8.99

WARM FUSION #3 (MR)

(W) Scott Hoffman (A/CA) Alberto Ponticelli

Writer Scott Hoffman of Scissor Sisters (Nostalgia, Wag) teams up with artist Alberto Ponticelli (Frankenstein: Agent of SHADE, Goodnight Paradise, Orc Island) for a sci-fi/horror mystery that pushes the limits of the grotesque. In a smoldering finale, Vin recruits an army of the maligned to confront her enemy just as Prophetiq prepares to present its new product to the unsuspecting public. Meanwhile Nicholas and Mr. Barnaby scramble to complete their plan as their grotesque creation returns to his makers and the series comes to its violent conclusion. WARM FUSION is a dark sci-fi thriller, mixing the body horror of David Cronenberg with the bleak urban future of Blade Runner. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of VIDEODROME, THE THING, and ROBOCOP. Mature In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $8.99

