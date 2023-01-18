Diana & The Hero's Journey from Grace Ellis & Penelope Rivera Gaylord The girl who will one day be Wonder Woman get a middle-grade graphic novel from Grace Ellis and Penelope Rivera Gaylord from DC Comics in October.

Bleeding Cool announcement time! Grace Ellis is the co-creator of Lumberjanes, as well as writer of Moonstruck drawn by Shae Beagle and published by Image Comics, DC Comics' Lois Lane And The Friendship Challenge drawn by Brittney Williams, and the upcoming Flying Out Of Space graphic novel drawn by Hannah Templar. And later this year, returning to DC Comics with Penelope Rivera Gaylord for a new graphic novel featuring the young Wonder Woman, Diana And The Hero's Journey out in October 2023.

Penelope Rivera Gaylord, also known as Peng Peng, is best known as an inker on titles such as Fanboys Vs Zombies, Bill & Ted and Loki: Ragnarok & Roll, as well as the artist on Avengers: Battle on the Moon Little Golden Book and Captain Marvel Little Golden Book. Here's a look at the listing, appearing for the first time here.

Diana and the Hero's Journey Paperback – October 3, 2023

by Grace Ellis, Penelope Gaylord

It takes a village to raise a warrior…and the Amazons have a lot on their hands with Diana. Can she harness the power of truth and community to become the hero we know as WONDER WOMAN? Curious and rambunctious Diana thinks she has the whole warrior thing figured out: punching, archery, sword fighting… But as the village prepares for a festival celebrating the story of Hero—the first hero in Greek mythology—Diana and her goat, Phyllis, cause such chaos that she must embark on a journey to…clean up her mess. With the help of the Amazon's vivid yet unreliable retellings of Hero's story, what starts out as a boring chore becomes an epic adventure as Diana learns what it truly means to be a hero. From The New York Times bestselling co-creator of Lumberjanes, Grace Ellis, accompanied by the delightful artwork of Penelope Gaylord comes the story of a young hero who must embrace the support of her community to reach her full potential.