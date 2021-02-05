DC Comics' "Death" Of Wonder Woman For Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)

We've been looking ahead at DC Infinite Frontier – and especially the #0 issue, which is going to FOC this weekend. You can catch up with a few of them here and debate their veracity as usual on the internet and call me whatever names you wish.

At the end of Death Metal #7, Wonder Woman died. Um, spoilers. It may not have been entirely clear, and indeed she's explicitly told that's not what happened – but in Infinite Frontier #0, it's basically that. Sacrificing herself as part of the cost of resetting the multiverse, the Omniverse, in the eyes of The Hands who were all ready to be done with the place. And those left behind her in mourning.

So how is she in Infinite Frontier #0? The solicitation says that "Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere" while in Wonder Woman #770, it reads "it's just another day in Valhalla! The warriors here spend their days fighting and their nights drinking—and if they die in combat they'll be resurrected in time for the party. Strange, though, that no one seems surprised to see Wonder Woman in this crowd. It's up to Diana to find out why things are going wrong in the Sphere of the Gods—and whether it has anything to do with what landed her in the Norse afterlife."

Which is why we have seen Wonder Woman's new, ethereal look. She's no longer on the mortal sphere, and she's going on an Infinite Frontier tour by The Spectre in a Books Of Magic style, as she has choices.

The timeline has been reset, and all of history is remembered. Wonder Woman is "The One", she could ascend to godhood on Olympus. Or she could join the Quintessence, alongside Phantom Stranger, Spectre, Highfather, Mamaragan, Hera and Ganthet, that lot. And so… she prevaricates. And since she's read all the 5G books that may or may not come to pass, she wants a look at what comes next before making her choice.

Of course that also involves a tonne of Themyscirians jostling to be the New Wonder Woman even as they mourn her. She's not even cold…

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN JURGENS & MIKEL JANIN WRAPAROUND

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Jurgens, Mikel Janin

The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021 Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

Epilogue by Joshua Williamson, John Romita Jr. & Klaus Janson, Brad Anderson