Dick Grayson Dressed As Batgirl & Vice Versa? Nightwing #113 Spoilers

It seems that, at least art one time, Dick Grayson has dressed as Batgirl and vice versa? Does anyomne have the fanfic that proves it?

Article Summary Dick Grayson switches roles with Barbara Gordon in Nightwing #113/300.

Fanfic challenge: Imagine Dick as Batgirl and Barbara as Nightwing.

Nightwing's landmark 300th issue hits stands on April 16th, 2024.

Tom Taylor teams up with comic legends for this Nightwing milestone.

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran certain gossip regarding the upcoming Nightwing #113/300 by Tom Taylor, Marv Wolfman, Michael Conrad, Howard Porter, Bruno Redondo and Daniele Di Nicuolo, out this week. More on that tomorrow. But for today, a look at the relationship between Dick Grayson/Robin/Nightwing and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl/Oracle. As on the date of Dick Grayson's birthday, we reported, "because he is Nightwing, he has to give presents to everyone else instead of receiving them. And no one is allowed to complain about this." Well, we have an early page of Nightwing #113/300 that has been kept out of previews so dar, I think.

In which we have Barbara Gordon waking up to find that Dick Grayson has given her a lie-in and has been taking on her Oracle tasks. Dressing in her clothes, as it were.

And it turns out that they have given that a go, literally, at least one. Any fanfic out there willing to give us their rendition of Dick Grayson as Batgirl and Barabara Gordon as Nightwing, we'd be very happy to run it on Bleeding Cool.

Nightwing #113/#300 by Tom Taylor, Marv Wolfman, Michael Conrad, Howard Porter, Bruno Redondo and Daniele Di Nicuolo is published this Tuesday, on the 16th of April, 2024.

NIGHTWING #113 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO (#300)

(W) Tom Taylor, Michael W. Conrad (A) Various, Howard Porter (CA) Bruno Redondo

LANDMARK 300TH ISSUE! Since the 1940's, you've seen him go from acrobat to orphan; from Dick Grayson to Robin; from Robin to Nightwing. You've seen him work alongside the universe's most powerful heroes, against existence's most sinister villains. You have seen Dick Grayson do so many things, but now, in his 300th issue, you will see him…well, you'll just have to pick up the issue and find out. Join us for this legacy 300 milestone! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2024

