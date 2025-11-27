Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged:

Did Batman Really Kill All The Robins in DC K.O. Knightfight #2?

Did Batman Really Kill All The Robins in DC's K.O. Knightfight? Preview of DC's K.O. Knightfight #2 incoming...

Published
by
|
Comments

At the end of last month's DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora we discovered that in this future that Batman had travelled to, after escaping the DC K.O. tournament, he had killed all the Robins, with Dick Grayson having to take him down and replace him as Batman, with a new army of Robins.

Now we get to see what happens next… and if Bruce Wayne will accept this future as a Robin killer, question it or dismiss it. I guess it just depends how much of a psychopath he is. And if he can register Dick Grayson's heartbeat through all that kevlar, rubber and padding. Turns out he can…

DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora
 DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

There has been a lot of debate over the years about Batman's preparation for every fight, to ensure that he will win. There's a word that some people use, whoch is countered by others. Well, next week, Batman himself will be using it about himself…

DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora
DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Just wait until he puts those sunglasses in from They Live!

DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Some people think that the entire world is there for their own benefit. That they are the main character. It's psychopathic. But Batman is probably right…

DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora
DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

It's all rather Total Perspective Vortex from the Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, is it not? A challenge defined just for him and him alone…

DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora
DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora
The stage is set, and Bruce Wayne's battle through a gauntlet of future Batmen is on! Each former Robin has shaped Gotham City into their own vision of justice, and if Bruce can make his way past Dick Grayson, he'll face the darkest one yet. Will he survive the most violent aspects of his own legacy? Or will Batman's greatest failure destroy him and the city he's sworn to protect? It's a literal battle for the cowl—and for the fate of the DC Universe—as the all-star creative team of Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora turns up the heat!

 

DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora
DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.