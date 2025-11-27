Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged:

Did Batman Really Kill All The Robins in DC K.O. Knightfight #2?

At the end of last month's DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora we discovered that in this future that Batman had travelled to, after escaping the DC K.O. tournament, he had killed all the Robins, with Dick Grayson having to take him down and replace him as Batman, with a new army of Robins.

Now we get to see what happens next… and if Bruce Wayne will accept this future as a Robin killer, question it or dismiss it. I guess it just depends how much of a psychopath he is. And if he can register Dick Grayson's heartbeat through all that kevlar, rubber and padding. Turns out he can…

There has been a lot of debate over the years about Batman's preparation for every fight, to ensure that he will win. There's a word that some people use, whoch is countered by others. Well, next week, Batman himself will be using it about himself…

Just wait until he puts those sunglasses in from They Live!

Some people think that the entire world is there for their own benefit. That they are the main character. It's psychopathic. But Batman is probably right…

It's all rather Total Perspective Vortex from the Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, is it not? A challenge defined just for him and him alone…

DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

The stage is set, and Bruce Wayne's battle through a gauntlet of future Batmen is on! Each former Robin has shaped Gotham City into their own vision of justice, and if Bruce can make his way past Dick Grayson, he'll face the darkest one yet. Will he survive the most violent aspects of his own legacy? Or will Batman's greatest failure destroy him and the city he's sworn to protect? It's a literal battle for the cowl—and for the fate of the DC Universe—as the all-star creative team of Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora turns up the heat!

