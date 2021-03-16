Did Missy Make The Master Go To Earth? Doctor Who: Missy #1 Preview

In April, Titan Comics is publishing a new multiple Doctors/Masters comic book, Doctor Who: Missy with the Third and Twelfth Doctor along with the First and Seventh Master. I think my maths is right, the Roger Delgado Master and Missy.

And in doing so, Missy gets to tell the First Master her version of the school playground joke that dug its way into every kids brain in the sixties and seventies. "Knock Knock" "Who's there?" "Doctor" "Doctor Who?" "That's right." Hilarious. And to be fair Missy can't even get that one right. But it also seems to see Missy visit herself, or himself at a time before he had ever been to Earth. And she may even give herself the idea in the first place.

The Master first appeared in Doctor Who in 1970's Terror Of The Autons, alongside the returning alien invaders, and soon established himself as the Doctor's true nemesis, a fellow Time Lord with a shared history, and who has plagued the Doctor in almost all of their incarnations since, regenerating in a fashion that often matches the Doctor of the day. And now we have two of them. Didn't know when we were well off…

There have been contradictory versions as to why The Master came to Earth in the first place. Maybe we'll get some answers?

Here's an extended preview of Doctor Who: Missy #1 out in April, bad jokes, fencing and frilly smoking jackets all included.

DOCTOR WHO MISSY #1 CVR A BUISAN

TITAN COMICS

FEB211536

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) David M Buisan

CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER WITH A BRAND-NEW COMIC AND THE DEBUT OF THE DOCTOR'S DEADLIEST ADVERSARY! MISSY wages war on the THIRD AND TWELFTH DOCTORS! Can they stop her from executing her lethal plot? Announced on Doctor Who official social media – 5 MILLION FANS In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99