Disney Continue Confusing Customers With Mickey Mouse Marvel Variants

Marvel continues to put out Mickey Mouse versions of famous comic book covers onto completely unrelated Spider-Man comic books.

You know, now that Steamboat Willy is out of copyright, anyone could do something like this with their own comic book line. I am surprised that Dynamite hasn't jumped at the chance. But Marvel has access to all the rights and so is continuing to confuse comic store customers by putting Mickey Mouse versions of famous comic book covers onto completely unrelated comics, as a Disney What If? variant cover on issues of Amazing Spider-Man. Without asking, "What if… we put the X-Men Mickey Mouse parody cover over an issue of X-Men instead of Spider-Man?"

These were originally done to celebrate parent company Disney's 100th year but have clearly done well enough to keep them going into Year 101. They will also be available as higher premium black and white versions.

So Mickey and the gang portray the West Coast Avengers like Daisy Duck as Tigra, Minnie Mouse as Mockingbird, Donald Duck as Iron Man, Goofy as Wonder Man and Mickey Mouse as Hawkeye, in a homage to the cover of the ongoing series West Coast Avengers #1. Donald Duck recreates Neal Adams' X-Men #58 cover spotlighting Havok, with Goody as Cyclops, Mickey Mouse as Angel, Minnie Mouse as Marvel Girl and Daisy Duick as Ice Man. And Minnie Mouse recreates the debut in Uncanny X-Men #130 of Dazzler, with Dionald Duck as Nightcrawler, Mickey Mouse as Cyclops and Daisy Duck as Phoenix.

And here are the original comics that are being taken off by Mickey and the gang.

And a reminder that we will be getting an Amazing Spider-Man #50 in July… by the look of things. Unless we get a Roxxin' Spider-Man instead of course.

On Sale 4/10 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47 DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

On Sale 5/8 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISONOTTO

On Sale 6/5 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51 DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY IVAN BIGARELLA

