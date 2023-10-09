Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: variant covers, what if

Marvel To Make More Confusing Disney Variant Covers For 2024

Marvel and Disney will continue their confusion into 2024. With a new monthly Disney What If variant cover series launching next year.

The Walt Disney Company marked its 100th anniversary in 2023, and that includes running variant cover programmes with Marvel Comics for their Disney100 variant cover programme with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more reprising famous comic book covers under the banner of "What If?". And that means switching from the sixties to the nineties and noughties too. And it begins with Amazing Spider-Man #17, out from comic book stores tomorrow. Except some have already found it confusing. One comic store points out that the front and back being so mismatched may make someone wonder what comic book they are picking up…

Well, it looks as if Marvel and Disney will continue that confusion into 2024. With a new monthly Disney What If variant cover series launching next year, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and the X-Men!

"Like the Disney100 Variant Covers, the new DISNEY WHAT IF VARIANT COVERS will be a monthly variant cover program adorning select issues of Amazing Spider-Man. Also available in black and white, the 12 upcoming covers will see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more take over milestone moments in both Avengers and X-Men history. The first trio of covers kicks things off in the Silver Age with a spin on the Avengers and X-Men's very first appearances in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's original Avengers #1 and X-Men #1 from 1963. Both homages also feature Peg Leg Pete as the group's respective archenemies–Loki and Magneto! Then, Mickey and friends assemble for a turning point for the Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Avengers #16, which saw Captain America lead a brand-new Avengers roster that included new recruits like Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver!"

These will all be covers for Amazing Spider-Man. Amazing Spider-Man, okay. No confusion here whatsoever.

On Sale 1/3: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

On Sale 2/14: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43 DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

On Sale 3/6: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45 DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!