Disney Mirrorverse: Belle in Viz's Manga April 2024 Solicits

Viz Media has Belle from Beauty And The Beast in her own parallel part of the Disney Mirrorverse, by Alex Singer, Jan Apple & Irene Flores.

It's not just Tokyopop that has Disney manga licenses in 2024, Viz Media has them too. Including Belle from Beauty And The Beast in her own parallel universe story part of the Disney Mirrorverse, by Alex Singer, Jan Apple and Irene Flores. And leading the full Viz Media April 2024 solicits and solicitations. Alongside Pokemon, Demon Slayer, Splatoon, Jujutsu Kaisen and more.

DISNEY MIRRORVERSE BELLE GN

VIZ LLC

OCT228874

(W) Alex Singer (A) Jan Apple, Irene Flores

Ever since Belle's fateful meeting with a dying enchantress, life in her quiet village hasn't been the same-the villagers never seem to rest, shadows lurk behind the newly erected walls, and there are whispers that deep in the woods, people are turning into monsters…

Only Belle, gifted with the last of the enchantress's magic, has the power to protect her father and her village from the strange, twisted influence of the woods. But as the paranoid villagers turn on one another and a mysterious call for help appears just outside the walls, Belle must journey to the source of the cursed magic-and find those who are seeking to use it for themselves-before her world is overrun with horrors and the true beast of the woods is revealed.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

POKEMON SWORD & SHIELD GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

JUL238204

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

Eternatus, the Gigantic Pokémon, has appeared! And with Galar in chaos due to the Gigantamax phenomenon occurring all over the region, Henry and Casey's only hope of defeating Eternatus-and stopping the Gigantamax evolutions-is with the help of two powerful Pokémon-Zacian and Zamazenta!

Can two Pokémon find the legendary gears in time to stop Eternatus?!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

ENGAGE GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

JUL238148

(W) Yuu Minaduki (A) Yuu Minaduki

The highlight of chef Mei Suzumori's year is the Tanabata Festival-the one day a year when a pair of mythical lovers reunites. For Mei, it's the day that a mysterious handsome stranger visits his adopted family's restaurant to buy tasty seasonal taiyaki. Unable to hold his feelings for the attractive stranger back any longer, Mei professes his love-and finds he's linked to the enigmatic Naru by a bond much deeper and more complicated than he ever imagined.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

BLACK OR WHITE GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

JUL238124

(W) Sachimo (A) Sachimo

When Shin attends a cast party for his latest TV show, the events of the evening get twisted into a scandal involving the leading lady. Fortunately, the matter is settled without much damage to his reputation-but not before those around Shin realize that someone is pulling the strings as a means to trap him. Just then, Shin finds out that his next gig will be his dream project…finally costarring with his boyfriend Shige! But is this dream project a little too good to be true?

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

BORUTO GN VOL 19 NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

VIZ LLC

JUL238128

(W) Masashi Kishimoto (A) Mikio Ikemoto

Chaos reigns as Eida betrays Code and sides with Konoha Village. Eida's powers make her dangerous even as an ally, so how will Boruto and Team Seven react? Meanwhile, Code makes his own moves using the power of the Ten Tails.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

AKANE BANASHI GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

JUL238120

(W) Yuki Suenaga (A) Takamasa Moue

As a prominent rookie with a target on her back, Akane takes an opening slot with the goal of clapping back against the veteran futatsume, Rien Konjakuan, who insulted her. While her crisp rakugo performance wows the crowd, Karashi finds something about it worrying… Then, a shocking truth is discovered about Akane's repertoire, leaving her at a huge disadvantage as a zenza. How will Akane overcome this next big hurdle in her training?

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU ACADEMY GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

JUL238143

(W) Natsuki Hokami (A) Natsuki Hokami

Summer's come to Kimetsu Academy, but the chaos sure isn't taking a break! The discovery of a lost cat on campus turns into a race to escape from Giyu's bamboo sword, and Inosuke gets it in his head that-with an egg and a hole-he can hatch his very own hot spring! Afterward, Genya risks his life (and a mountain of watermelons) to ace his math test, Nezuko goes ghost hunting, and Tanjiro and Zenitsu help search for the perfect gift for a pizza delivery girl!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

KAGUYA SAMA LOVE IS WAR GN VOL 28

VIZ LLC

JUL238168

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Aka Akasaka

Will all our beloved characters get a happy ending? Maki is still trying to get over Tsubasa, Miko is running for student council president, and Chika wants a romantic partner of her own. Then, which couple will wage war to obtain a confession of love, and which will battle for a proposal of marriage…?

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

JUL238188

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira (A) Hitsuji Gondaira

Taiyo reaches the depths of Tanpopo's base, coming face-to-face with Kawashita! When the two clash, Taiyo's Blooming goes berserk, and he catches a glimpse of Kawashita's memories. Who is it he sees in the recesses of Kawashita's shocking past? And will Mission: Yozakura Front Lines succeed?

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

POKEMON COMP POKEMON POCKET GUIDE SC VOL 01

VIZ LLC

JUL238203

(W) Shogakukan

This first volume of a two-book set, organized by Pokédex number, includes data on 442 Pokémon, from Bulbasaur to Spiritomb! Plus details on many regional, Gigantamax, and Mega Evolution forms!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SPLATOON 3 SPLATLANDS GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

JUL238217

(W) Sankichi Hinodeya (A) Sankichi Hinodeya

Goggles travels to the Splatlands, meets an inkling named Braid, and embarks on a fresh series of adventures set in the world of Splatoon!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

JUJUTSU KAISEN THE OFFICIAL CHARACTER GUIDE SC

VIZ LLC

JUL238167

(W) Gege Akutami

Yuji Itadori is the unwilling host of Ryomen Sakuna, a terrible evil spirit. Yuji joins the Jujutsu Sorcerers in order to rid himself of the corruption, and soon discovers a dangerous supernatural world hidden just out of sight.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide collects the details of Yuji's spirit-hunting quest, profiles for all the major characters, the secret origin story of Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami, and an exclusive interview between Akutami and Tite Kubo, creator of the global Shonen Jump phenomenon Bleach!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 22

VIZ LLC

JUL238166

(W) Gege Akutami (A) Gege Akutami

A mysterious cursed spirit with a grudge against Maki flies into Sakurajima Colony. It evolves with incredible speed from cursed womb to adult form and threatens to overwhelm Maki and Noritoshi. Just then, two other combatants join the battle…

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 11

VIZ LLC

JUL238210

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

When X's forces attack the JCC, all hell breaks loose! While Satoda Sensei faces off with Kanaguri to protect the students, Sakamoto and Shin rush to secure Amane's grandfather. But the whole situation gets even more hairy when Club Jam hypnotizes the entire school!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

MARRIAGE TOXIN GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

JUL238184

(W) Joumyaku (A) Mizuki Yoda

After assessing Gero's romantic qualities (or lack thereof), Kinosaki decides the best strategy to find Gero a wife is to use his impressive talents as an assassin instead! Together they respond to a job listing to rescue Himekawa, an art thief who's been taken hostage-but with a water master now standing in their way, their plan takes a turn for the worse! Can Gero win this fierce battle of poison versus water and take his first step toward marital bliss?

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 15

VIZ LLC

JUL238229

(W) Yoshifumi Tozuka (A) Yoshifumi Tozuka

Fuuko earns the right to sit in the first seat of the Roundtable and initiate the loop. However, God finally shows themself and Ragnar k, the final battle, begins. The Negators all combine their efforts to prevent God from destroying Ark before Fuuko can loop. But with 11 minutes until Ark is fully functional, will Andy and the others be able to hold out long enough for Fuuko to succeed?

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SNOWBALL EARTH GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

JUL238216

(W) Yuhiro Tsujitsugu (A) Yuhiro Tsujitsugu

Yukio was destroyed in battle and Tetsuo survived in an escape pod. After eight years in cold sleep, the escape pod finally lands back on Earth, and Tetsuo awakens, determined to fulfill his promise to his comrade in arms that he would live his life to the fullest and make many friends. But what he finds instead is a world in ruins, entirely frozen beneath a blanket of ice and snow-a snowball Earth! What happened to humanity, how did the Earth freeze over, and will Tetsuo be able to keep his last promise to Yukio?

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

GOKURAKUGAI GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

JUL238153

(W) Yuto Sano (A) Yuto Sano

There's never a shortage of crime around town, and a young boy searching for his beastman friend is just another entry on a long list of missing persons reports. However, Tao and Alma realize that they're the only ones able to solve this case-and destroy the vicious monsters waiting around every street corner.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

STEEL OF THE CELESTIAL SHADOWS GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

JUL238220

(W) Daruma Matsuura (A) Daruma Matsuura

After his wife, Tsuki, was abducted by an onmyoji sorcerer, Konosuke tries to get on with his life. Struck by a curse that affects his memory, he can't remember who Tsuki was. Then he meets Aya, a young medium whose powers may help Konosuke recover his memory and aid him in his search for Tsuki. His inquiries lead him to the Bureau of Onmyo, who are more than just glorified fortune tellers…

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

BOYS ABYSS GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

JUL238130

(W) Ryo Minenami (A) Ryo Minenami

Now that Ms. Shiba and Chako have each found out about the other's relationship with Reiji, things get ugly. While Chako's parents tighten their stranglehold on her, Rei's mother, Yuko, secretly meets with Gen and Esemori. And then, Ms. Shiba makes Yuko a reprehensible offer…

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

MORIARTY THE PATRIOT GN VOL 15

VIZ LLC

JUL238190

(A) Hikaru Miyoshi

Three years after the fateful night when William and Sherlock disappeared under the waves of the Thames, MI6 takes on a covert mission to stop a leak of sensitive information that could disrupt the balance of power between Great Britain and Russia. One stray bullet winds up revealing the existence of someone unexpected hiding behind the scenes, however. As rumblings of a great world war begin, it may finally be time to repent for the crimes of the past…

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

DANDADAN GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

JUL238139

(W) Yukinobu Tatsu (A) Yukinobu Tatsu

Okarun and the others emerge victorious in their fight against the serpent god, but one lingering threat remains-the Evil Eye's possession of Jiji. Even Grandma Seiko's exorcism is of no use. To complicate matters further, whenever Jiji comes into contact with cold water, the Evil Eye regains control and attacks! Out of options, the group decides their best course of action is to watch over Jiji together until a proper exorcism can be performed-whenever that may be!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

RECORD OF RAGNAROK GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

JUL238209

(W) Shinya Umemura (A) Azychika

Raiden Tameemon, the greatest sumo wrestler in history, faces Shiva, the god of destruction! During his life, Raiden always had to pull his punches for fear of doing too much damage, so strong were his incredible muscles. Now in round five, he can finally unleash everything he has. He'll need to go all out to beat Shiva, who stands at the top of the Indian pantheon. It's an incredible matchup between two fighters whose only goal is to find an opponent worthy of giving it everything they have!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

CASE CLOSED GN VOL 90

VIZ LLC

JUL238133

(W) Gosho Aoyama (A) Gosho Aoyama

Conan's investigations have finally drawn him closer to the Men in Black and the drug that turned him into a kid. To dig deeper, he'll need to solve a double murder in America that stumped the authorities 17 years ago. When a TV psychic claims to be able to contact the ghost of one of the victims, the cold case suddenly turns hot. And a song with lyrics that may point to the Men in Black attracts the dangerous attention of Vermouth, the crime syndicate's mistress of disguise!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

KIMI NI TODOKE FROM ME TO SOULMATE GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

JUL238171

(W) Karuho Shiina (A) Karuho Shiina

Despite considering herself unlovable, and despite feeling deeply satisfied with Sawako's companionship, Kurumi decides to put herself out there and try dating. When she's pestered by a persistent suitor after a party, a handsome stranger comes to her rescue. He looks suspiciously like Sawako…or not so suspicious, considering that he is actually Sawako's cousin! When Kurumi starts to feel drawn to him, could it be love?

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

NEIGHBORHOOD STORY GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

JUL238196

(W) Ai Yazawa (A) Ai Yazawa

As Mikako and her friends work hard to get their club up and running, Mikako notices Tsutomu has gotten close to their new member, Ayumi, and begins to grow jealous. Still unsure of what to do about her feelings, Mikako decides to track down her estranged father. Will this long-overdue reunion lead to a breakthrough for Mikako, or is nothing she can do extreme enough to force her to unbottle her emotions?

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

RAINBOW DAYS GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

JUL238206

(W) Minami Mizuno (A) Minami Mizuno

The gang sets out for their senior trip to Osaka and Kyoto! With Mocchi from the basketball team planning to ask Anna out during the trip, Natsuki decides to reveal his feelings for her too, but can he find the right moment? A white-hot battle of hearts over Anna ensues!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

KAKURIYO BED & BREAKFAST FOR SPIRITS GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

JUL238170

(W) Waco Ioka, Midori Yuma (A) Waco Ioka

Aoi is getting ready to launch a summer shaved ice campaign at her restaurant when a trio of children staying at the inn goes missing. Even though she's not technically an employee, Aoi isn't going to sit around when kids might be in trouble. She joins Akatsuki in his search of the tunnels under Tenjin-ya and finds more than she was looking for when she stumbles into a dusty subterranean room full of mysterious portraits from the ?danna's past…

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

TAMONS B-SIDE GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

JUL238223

(W) Yuki Shiwasu (A) Yuki Shiwasu

As the F/ACE showdown progresses, Tamon and bandmate Ori's rivalry transforms their relationship from a mere fan-service facade to…a true friendship?! Tamon starts acting odd, however, after overhearing Utage encouraging Ori. Could Utage's fave singer actually be jealous?

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SKIP BEAT GN VOL 49

VIZ LLC

JUL238214

(W) Yoshiki Nakamura (A) Yoshiki Nakamura

Kyoko is elated that Moko has been tapped for an overseas film, and she's ready to do anything she can to support her best friend-even take part in a special practice shoot with Ren Tsuruga! They aren't ready to make their sort-of relationship public yet, but can they keep it a secret when they're working so intensely with their friends and enemies?

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 29

VIZ LLC

JUL238173

(W) Tomohito Oda (A) Tomohito Oda

Itan High is in danger! Proxy Chair Icho has accidentally placed the school on the chopping block, but the students still have one way to save their beloved institution-study camp! There's another school at the camp, though, and their star pupil is someone special from Tadano's past. How will Komi handle the scholastic and romantic competition?!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

