Disney Parks Reveals Star Wars: The High Republic Lightsaber Replica

Step into Star Wars: The High Republic once again as Disney has unveiled that an exclusive Legacy Lightsaber for Stellan Gios, is coming soon

Replica features a unique medieval-inspired design, available November 17.

Set includes cross-guard hilt and an exclusive Dark Horse comic variant.

Collectible illuminated lightsaber available at Disney Parks and shopDisney.com.

The latest era of Star Wars, outside of the TV shows and the movies, has been The High Republic with comics and books. This new era takes place hundreds of years before The Phantom Menace and features new heroes in a thriving Jedi society with a new enemy rising. One of those new characters is Jedi Master Stalin Gios, who made his 1st Star Wars debut in Marvel Comics The High Republic #1. Not only is Stellan a popular Jedi in this new era, but he features a very unique lightsaber design with elements of a medieval sword. Disney has just announced that Stellan Gios will be getting his own Legacy Lightsaber at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!

This cross-guard lightsaber has been faithfully crafted, and all come in a custom wooden box. On top of that, the special blue lightsaber cross guard hilt will come with an exclusive variant to the Dark Horse Comics The High Republic Adventures comic. I want to see more High Republic collectibles like this arrive, as these sabers are a work of art and need a wider release. Star Wars fans can find Stellan Gios's Legacy Lightsaber at Disney Parks and shopDisney.com on November 17! May the Force be with you!

New Star Wars: The High Republic Lightsaber Revealed

"Fans of Star Wars: The High Republic – brace yourselves! We are thrilled to reveal an exclusive first look at the brand new Stellan Gios Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt, the first LIGHTSABER collectible to be inspired by the golden age of the Jedi arriving Nov. 17 on shopDisney and at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

"This limited-edition set includes a LIGHTSABER hilt that is based on Stellan's iconic cross guard lightsaber, in the unique designs seen during the era of the High Republic. In addition, it comes in a stunning collectible wooden box with The High Republic Adventures comic, featuring an exclusive new cover from the incredible Harvey Tolibao from Dark Horse Comics. When a Legacy LIGHTSABER Blade is attached to the hilt, the blades will illuminate with Master Gios' signature blue color (cross guard blades included, Legacy LIGHTSABER Blade sold separately) – it is sure to be an elegant addition to any collection!"

