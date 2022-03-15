Do a Powerbomb: Daniel Warren Johnson Makes a Wrestling Comic

Image Comics has worked itself into a shoot and will publish a new wrestling comic in June by superstar creator Daniel Warren Johnson. Do a Powerbomb is the title of this best of seven series described as "The Wrestler meets Dragonball Z." Here's the details from the press release:

Fan-favorite cartoonist Daniel Warren Johnson (Murder Falcon, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth) will bring readers an all-new, action-packed tale in the upcoming, Do a Powerbomb. This seven issue miniseries is set to launch this June from Image Comics.

Do a Powerbomb follows Lona Steelrose who wants to be a pro wrestler, but lives in the shadow of her mother's success before her. But everything changes when a wrestling-obsessed necromancer asks Lona to join the grandest—and the most dangerous—pro wrestling tournament of all time!

The most dangerous pro-wrestling tournament of all time? Is Ridge Holland wrestling in it? Do a Powerbomb #1 will feature a main cover by Johnson and a variant by James Harren.

Now cut his music! Daniel Warren Johnson wants to shoot on something…

Ever since I started writing and drawing comics, I've wanted to make stories that get me EXCITED. I mean, like, REALLY PUMPED UP. And it's no different here with Do a Powerbomb, where I've tried to channel my passion and love for pro-wrestling into a 2D space, to try and share it with my readers as best I can, and maybe get them excited about it too. And honestly, what's a better way to make something new than to combine two things I love so much? I hope you all join me on this ride. I'm so proud of it!

What a babyface! This book is definitely f***ing going over. Whatcha gonna do on June 15th when Do a Powerbomb #1 runs wild over you, brother?!

