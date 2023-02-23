Do You Love Vintage Comic Books? Heritage Auctions is Hiring Graders Heritage Auctions has positions open for comic book graders who have a strong knowledge of Golden Age and Silver Age comic books and beyond.

Heritage Auctions is hiring comic book graders to work at their Dallas, TX location near the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. They are looking for candidates knowledgeable about Golden Age, Silver Age and later comic books, preferably with experience in comic book grading. In addition to grading comic books, other duties will include researching and estimating the values of comic books, breaking down collections, making appropriate lots, compiling lists of consigned items, and selecting comics for submission to certification services. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401k savings plans, and more. Heritage Auctions VP Barry Sandoval tells us, "Having comic books in your hands all day every day is some people's dream and probably others' nightmare. If it's your dream, this might be the job for you."

Sounds like a pretty good gig to us. Heritage trains new graders so that they adhere to a uniform standard. Local candidates are preferred, but non-local applicants will be considered if they have the appropriate experience. Interested candidates can send a resume and cover letter to Jobs@HA.com, or apply online. According to their careers page, they are also seeking to fill a number of positions in other areas.

Comic Book Grader Irving, TX Set your sights on a career at Heritage Auctions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in New York, Chicago, Beverly Hills, London, Hong Kong, and other cities. For the past 47 years, Heritage Auctions has been the largest auction house founded in the U.S. and serves more than 40 different auction categories, including Coins, Sports, Comics, Historical, Jewelry, Fine & Decorative Art, Wine, and many more. LOCATION:

South of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, NW corner of W. Airport Freeway (Hwy. 183) and Valley View Lane BENEFITS:

We offer medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401k savings plans, and more! Please submit a cover letter to be considered for this position. ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Grade comic books

Select comics for submission to certification services

Research and estimate the values of comic books

Use Word, Excel, and proprietary Heritage software to compile listings of the consigned items

Other duties may be assigned. EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE: Must have a strong knowledge of Silver Age and later comics

Strong interest in Golden Age comics

Experience grading comics is strongly preferred WORK ENVIRONMENT: Individuals must be able to work in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

Individuals will need to be able to lift boxes full of comics weighing up to 30 pounds.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions Heritage Auctions welcomes and encourages applications from women, minorities, veterans, mature workers, and persons with disabilities. EOE