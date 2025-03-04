Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Doctor Doom Teams With The Avengers in One World Under Doom #5

Doctor Doom Teams With The Avengers in One World Under Doom #5 by Ryan North and RB Silva, from Marvel Comics in June 2025

Article Summary Doctor Doom joins forces with the Avengers to face Dormammu in One World Under Doom #5.

Steve Rogers opts out; Sam Wilson steps in as Captain America against the threat of Dormammu.

Doom's rule faces Dormammu's wrath, uniting heroes to defend Earth, raising stakes in the series.

Ryan North and RB Silva reveal Earth's heroes' dilemma: fight with Doom or face Dormammu?

The Steve Rogers Captain America may have baulked at teaming up with Hydra against Doctor Doom in the first issue of One World Under Doom, as Doom took over the world and made it his own. But in issue 5 out in June, all the Avengers and Spider-Man will be joining Doom to fight back against the beating who defeated him, the great demon Dormammu. Just not, from this cover at least, Steve Rogers. That will be down to the Sam Wilson Captain America. But this is also why we reckon that the Doom Academy series, starring Dormammu's son Doyle, may be quite important in the telling of this event story…

"Doctor Doom's ascension as Emperor in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 is currently reverberating throughout the Marvel Universe in various tie-ins. In the months ahead, the event's biggest developments will continue to unfold in Ryan North and R.B. Silva core series where Doom faces the greatest threats to his reign–and overcomes them all! Doom's superiority is an inspiration to all his subjects, but what will it take for Earth's heroes to accept his promises of everlasting peace and prosperity? The answer arrives this June in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #5. Today, fans can peek ahead at this issue where the Avengers, Spider-Man, and more are forced to make a startling decision…"

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #5 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 6/11

Dormammu has come for Doom – and Doom has SURVIVED. Broken, depleted, but having bought the time he needed, Doom ensured victory. Now, Earth's heroes face a choice: They can allow Earth to fall to Dormammu – or they can align with Doom and fight for Earth beside him. Doom is at his highest – with Earth's heroes behind him, nothing can stop him now. Nothing that is, save for an unexpected return of an old foe…

