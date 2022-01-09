Doctor Doom's Origin in Fantastic Four Annual #2, Up for Auction

Doctor Doom might just be my favorite Marvel Comics character ever. There's something about his genius combined with his irrational view of himself and the world that makes Victor Von Doom endlessly fascinating. First appearing in Fantastic Four #5 (cover-dated July 1961) Doom's origin and rise to rule in his country Latveria was detailed at length a short time later in Fantastic Four Annual #2 (1964). That issue describes how Victor von Doom's childhood in Latveria and his mastery of both science and sorcery led him to that fateful moment at an American university where forbidden experiments would forever change his fate. A key moment in Marvel history for one of the Marvel Universe's most important villains by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, there's an affordable copy of Fantastic Four Annual #2 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VG+ 4.5 White pages up for auction in today's 2022 January 9-10 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122202 from Heritage Auctions.

While Fantastic Four Annual #2 has loads of new details about Doom's backstory — it expands on a storyline that was merely 5 small panels in Fantastic Four #5, after all — there is one particular element that stands out. When Doom encountered Reed Richards in college, Reed got a glimpse of Doom's experimental notes, and told him, "You'd better double-check some of these equations! You're off a few decimals in some places…"

Of course, Reed was correct, but Doom's ego wouldn't let him acknowledge that. This moment sets up the hatred that fueled Doom's rivaly with Reed and the Fantastic Four in the decades since. One of the Marvel Universe's most pivotal early moments, there's an affordable copy of Fantastic Four Annual #2 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VG+ 4.5 White pages up for auction in today's 2022 January 9-10 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122202 from Heritage Auctions. And you can check out another key early Doom story in Fantastic Four #39 (Marvel, 1965) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages and Fantastic Four #40 (Marvel, 1965) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white pages as well.